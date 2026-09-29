NY Islanders Announce Captain Group Along With Bo Horvat

One of the biggest decisions the New York Islanders had to make ahead of the 2026-27 season was who would take over as the team’s captain.

After holding the title for eight seasons, Anders Lee is no longer the captain of the franchise. He left in free agency, signing a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth and ending his 14-year tenure with the Islanders.

Those are some big shoes to fill, and the team is counting on Bo Horvat to do so. He was recently named the 16th captain in franchise history. This is the second time in his career he is holding the title, as he was captain of the Vancouver Canucks from Oct. 9, 2019, through Jan. 30, 2023, which is when New York acquired him in a trade.

It didn’t take long for him to assume a leadership role with the Islanders, as he was named an alternate captain ahead of the 2024-25 season and held that title until being elevated to captain a few weeks ago.

Who has joined Islanders captains group?

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) reacts after scoring a goal in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, we know who will be joining him as part of the team’s leadership group. Kyle Palmieri will once again wear the “A” on his sweater as one of the alternates. He has held a leadership spot since Brock Nelson was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, being given the title by Patrick Roy in March of 2025.

Ryan Pulock was in a similar situation. After Nelson was traded, he was given the “A” on a partial basis, donning it during road games. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, it was a full-time role for him under Lee alongside Palmieri.

For the 2026-27 season, New York is going to have four alternate captains under Horvat. Star defenseman Matthew Schaefer is being added to the leadership group, as is forward Brayden Schenn.

The 19-year-old Schaefer has previous experience as an alternate captain with the Erie Otters in the OHL when he was 17 and in his second year with the team. It is a matter of when, not if, he is the captain of this franchise.

Schenn, acquired from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the trade deadline last season, was their team captain before being moved. He was part of their leadership group for years, starting in 2020 as an alternate and being named captain in 2023.

The alternate captain duties are going to be split. Schenn and Pulock will have the “A” on their sweater during road games, while Schaefer and Palmieri will don it for home games.