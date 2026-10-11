NY Islanders' Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Lightning

Coming off a strong showing by the New York Islanders against the Chicago Blackhawks, they had a much more challenging opponent on Saturday.

While the Islanders looked really good against the Blackhawks, it was a true test for the team against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their fifth game of the season. The Lightning might be getting a bit older, and the dynasty is no more, but this is still a very talented team.

In the first period, it was Jake Guentzel who got things started for Tampa Bay with his second goal of the season. About 10 minutes later, the Lightning would strike again with a goal from Brandon Hagel, which was assisted by Victor Hedman and Maxwell Crozier.

Even though the Islanders were held without a goal in the first period, they did get a couple of excellent chances from Bo Horvat. A taking a big hit to the head at the end of the Blackhawks game, it was good to see Horvat in the lineup.

Islanders Build Momentum

Oct 10, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Scott Sabourin (49) fights with New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (8) in the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second period, New York started to get some momentum going on the ice. With a great shift, the Islanders were able to get their first of the game on a shot from Tony DeAngelo, which was his first of the season.

Unfortunately, shortly after they brought it within one, the Lightning would have an answer on the power play. Guentzel would score his second of the game, with the assists going to Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel.

The busy second period would continue, and this time it was the Islanders getting another goal. On a beautiful move near the blueline, Schaefer hit the brakes and was able to rip a shot in for his first goal of the season to make it a 3-2 game.

This move is sick



Matthew Schaefer is good at hockey #Isles https://t.co/Ao5CPyZYXb — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 11, 2026

In a period that was filled with penalties and odd-man situations, the Islanders would be able to take advantage of a power play late in the period. Brayden Schenn scored his second of the season on an assist from Horvat and Matias Maccelli. The goal made it a 3-3 game going into the third, and New York had a really strong second period.

With just under two minutes to go, Hagel was able to score his second goal of the game on a goal that Ilya Sorokin would have likely wanted to have back. The Islanders were forced to pull Sorokin right away following that and it was Hagel getting the empty net goal to seal the deal.

Next up will be another game at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.