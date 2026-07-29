NY Islanders Fans Have New Way To Watch Games With MSG/DAZN Partnership
New York Islanders fans are a passionate group, following their team regardless of how they are performing on the ice.
And now, consuming content from the team will come in a new outlet. With so many sports telecasts moving to streaming, the Islanders, along with several other New York-area teams, will have a new platform to be viewed on.
MSG Networks and YES Network have struck a deal with DAZN to become the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of all of the teams that call those places home for the 2026-27 NBA and NHL seasons.
That means the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and Islanders can be streamed all from one platform. This move will effectively end the original joint venture, which was the Gotham Sports App.
Islanders moving to DAZN as part of MSG, YES deal
A quick search on social media or Google will show just how dissatisfied customers were with the Gotham Sports App, which launched in 2024. This certainly sounds like a good thing for New York sports fans to have all the content they are looking for under one roof.
A person who is using the Gotham Sports App can continue receiving services uninterrupted, but the goal of MSG and YES is to have all of their customers migrate over to DAZN’s services during the upcoming season.
The exact timing of such a move will be announced in the coming months along with other details that involve the process of users moving platforms.
“Our new strategic partnership with DAZN reflects the YES Network’s continued commitment to elevate the streaming experience for our direct-to-consumer subscribers and TV Everywhere users,” said Jon Litner, president and CEO, YES Network, in a statement, via Variety. “DAZN offers a world-class technology platform and elite, live sports streaming expertise, and we look forward to working with them and MSG Networks to continue to serve Yankees and Nets fans, as well as fans of the teams carried by MSG, with the most compelling sports content in the country.”
This is a major change in sports, not just for Islanders fans, with cord-cutting becoming so prevalent. Local and regional sports networks are struggling with the rise of streaming, mobile phone usage and the desire for short clips and highlights, not consuming an entire game.
But moving to DAZN will provide fans with the opportunity for all that, while keeping the localized and regional team coverage that people have come to love. While being on a nationally televised stage is great, having the same announcers and studio people working and giving analysis is part of what makes rooting for a specific team so special.
This deal, while under the DAZN umbrella, can be the best of both worlds for all New York sports fans.