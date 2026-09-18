NY Islanders Fans Won’t Be Happy With Team’s Projection
The New York Islanders exceeded expectations in the 2025-26 season, finishing the campaign with 91 points.
While that wasn’t enough to get into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, the future looks incredibly bright for the team, with defenseman Matthew Schaefer emerging as one of the best building blocks in the league.
The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft wasted no time making his presence felt. He has single-handedly changed the trajectory of the franchise as a budding superstar. However, there are limits to how much of an impact even the greats can have.
Over at The Athletic (subscription required), team previews have been shared, which include projections for the upcoming season. Look away, Islanders fans, because this is not expected to be your season.
What is the Islanders projected point total in 2026-27?
The previews are being released in order from the fewest projected points to the most. New York has come in at No. 28, projected to have 82.4 points. In a surprising turn of events, that would put them in last place in the Eastern Conference.
The only teams projected to have fewer points than the Islanders are the Vancouver Canucks (69.2), Calgary Flames (73.2), Seattle Kraken (75.2) and Chicago Blackhawks (75.2).
That would be a truly disappointing turn of events, especially in the first year of having Peter DeBoer as head coach. He has a track record of turning teams around immediately, with his first season at the helm normally resulting in improvements across the board.
He is going to have his hands full making the most of a roster that has some talented pieces, but is also quite flawed. If he gets this team into the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, it could be his finest coaching job of all time.
Islanders have higher odds of finishing bottom five than making playoffs
Right now, the Islanders have a 39% chance of finishing in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have only a 15% chance of making the postseason, with their odds of finishing in the bottom five being more than double, at 31%.
The odds are overwhelmingly in favor of them being in the bottom 10 of the league, coming in at 59%. It is hard to envision a team with Schaefer heading into Year 2 and Ilya Sorokin locked in as the starting goalie bottoming out in this fashion, but the numbers suggest it is a real possibility.
A quiet offseason on Long Island, which includes losing Anders Lee, mixed with the rest of the Eastern Conference making improvements, is a recipe for disaster for New York. Counting out DeBoer is never a good idea, but he is going to have to work some real magic to surpass these preseason expectations.