NY Islanders Forward Has Top-Six Potential Heading Into Next Year
The New York Islanders have been able to navigate the offseason so far and will be hoping to have a strong season. With some young talent developing, that will be key for the team to reach their potential.
Coming off a strong campaign last season in which they exceeded expectations a bit and competed for a playoff spot, hopes will be high for the Islanders coming into next year.
This is a group that has seen a lot of change in their front office, coaching staff, and roster, but the new era that the team is heading into is promising. However, this offseason has been a bit of an uneventful one for the team as they try to get into a better cap situation.
Mathieu Darche didn’t inherit that best cap situation from the previous regime, but a couple of questionable moves at the trade deadline didn’t help either. Now, the focus is going to be on the future, and one player that the team is high on is Calum Ritchie.
Ritchie Has Second-Line Potential
After getting a chance last season with the team, Ritchie is going to be a player to watch for the Islanders after a solid rookie season. Last year, he totaled 30 points with 13 goals and 17 assists.
At just 21 years old, he was able to perform well on the power play for the team, establishing a future role for himself in that area. Last season, he totaled five power play goals and six power play assists.
As New York and Ritchie get set for the upcoming campaign, he should see a sizable role with the organization for years to come. With the ability to play both at center and on the wing, it is going to be interesting to see where the team puts him.
Currently, it appears like Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be the centers for the top nine. That should result in Ritchie playing a bit more on the wing, but that is an area he is capable of helping the team still.
If he will be on the wing, what line he plays on will be interesting. New York could look to pair him alongside Barzal on potentially the second line, which could help his development immensely.
Ritchie getting time on the wing for Barzal could result in a 20-goal campaign and perhaps push him toward the 50-point mark next season. If he accomplishes that, the Islanders should be very pleased with his development.