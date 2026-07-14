New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Forward Has Top-Six Potential Heading Into Next Year

Which forward for the New York Islanders has top six potential for the team?

Nick Ziegler

Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the third period at Bell Centre.
Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the third period at Bell Centre. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Islanders have been able to navigate the offseason so far and will be hoping to have a strong season. With some young talent developing, that will be key for the team to reach their potential. 

Coming off a strong campaign last season in which they exceeded expectations a bit and competed for a playoff spot, hopes will be high for the Islanders coming into next year. 

This is a group that has seen a lot of change in their front office, coaching staff, and roster, but the new era that the team is heading into is promising. However, this offseason has been a bit of an uneventful one for the team as they try to get into a better cap situation. 

Mathieu Darche didn’t inherit that best cap situation from the previous regime, but a couple of questionable moves at the trade deadline didn’t help either. Now, the focus is going to be on the future, and one player that the team is high on is Calum Ritchie. 

Ritchie Has Second-Line Potential 

New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie
Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) at UBS Arena. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting a chance last season with the team, Ritchie is going to be a player to watch for the Islanders after a solid rookie season. Last year, he totaled 30 points with 13 goals and 17 assists. 

At just 21 years old, he was able to perform well on the power play for the team, establishing a future role for himself in that area. Last season, he totaled five power play goals and six power play assists. 

As New York and Ritchie get set for the upcoming campaign, he should see a sizable role with the organization for years to come. With the ability to play both at center and on the wing, it is going to be interesting to see where the team puts him. 

Currently, it appears like Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be the centers for the top nine. That should result in Ritchie playing a bit more on the wing, but that is an area he is capable of helping the team still. 

If he will be on the wing, what line he plays on will be interesting. New York could look to pair him alongside Barzal on potentially the second line, which could help his development immensely. 

Ritchie getting time on the wing for Barzal could result in a 20-goal campaign and perhaps push him toward the 50-point mark next season. If he accomplishes that, the Islanders should be very pleased with his development. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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