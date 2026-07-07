New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Have Plethora of Young Talent Coming on Defense

The defense of the New York Islanders looks like it will be a strength for a long time.

Nick Ziegler

Mar 31, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Mar 31, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, the roster is really taking shape for next season. While the team didn’t add a lot this summer so far, they do seemingly have a plan in place. 

Coming off a better-than-expected campaign, the Islanders feel like they are in a bit of a retooling right now. This is a group that has new leadership both on the bench and in the front office. Due to this, their getting their players and starting to implement their style is something that the franchise is going to be working on. 

New York was a team that had many successful years, but undoubtedly got a bit older, and their window of opportunity to win closed. Now, while the addition of Matthew Schaefer has sped up their rebuild or retool, they still have some work to do. 

Reshaping the forward positions appears to be the top need, but the front office is doing a nice job of also trying to create cap flexibility for the future. One area that does appear to be a strength for the team both now and for the future is their defense. This is a group that has some high-end talent and also some appealing prospects coming up.  

Islanders Have Young Talent Coming on Blueline 

New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer
Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media after a game against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, with the emergence of Schaefer as a generational talent for the team, the outlook for the blue line is looking strong. However, this was a unit that was pretty good even before they drafted him. The combination of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock has had a ton of success together as a first-pair. 

Furthermore, the team also has some good depth in Alexander Romanov and Tony DeAngelo. Now, with a group that is really strong and some prospects that appear to be ready to make an impact soon, New York will have some interesting decisions to make. 

Schaefer moving to the right side appears to be one option that they are going to entertain trying. If they are able to do so, this will be for the team to get prospect Isaiah George playing time and a role on the left side. 

Furthermore, while George might be the most NHL-ready prospect for the blue line, others are on their way as well. If development continues, the Islanders might have to make a decision to possibly consider moving a player like Pelech or Pulock to create some openings. This is certainly a good problem for the team to have, and their prospect pool has quickly turned around. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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