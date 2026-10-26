NY Islanders Make Procedural Moves With Matias Maccelli, Calum Ritchie

The New York Islanders have had to deal with a lot of injuries to the front end of their lineup during the 2026-27 season.

Star forward Mathew Barzal has yet to take the ice with the team in any capacity. Just before training camp began, it was revealed he was dealing with a knee ailment that would keep him off the ice for two weeks.

Over a month later, he is still only doing individual skating. And he is not yet traveling with the team, which means he will miss, at a minimum, 13 games to begin the campaign. That loss is felt even more with injuries to other top-six forwards: winger Matias Maccelli and center Calum Ritchie.

Both players suffered multi-week injuries, which have prompted the team to make some moves on the roster. As shared by the Islanders’ official account on X, Maccelli and Ritchie have both been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 17.

Islanders place Calum Ritchie and Matias Maccelli on IR

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That Saturday is when both players were injured during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ritchie lasted 28 seconds before exiting, and Maccelli was forced to the locker room later in the first period.

Out of the two injuries, Ritchie’s is the more severe. He was given a timeline of 4 to 6 weeks before his return, while Maccelli received one of 2 to 4 weeks. Given that timeline, an update could be provided on the veteran winger as early as this weekend when it comes to his progression.

Being without three projected top-six forwards has been tough for New York to overcome. Offensive firepower is not one of their strong suits even when operating at full strength; without Barzal, Ritchie and Maccelli, it becomes even more of a glaring weakness.

#Isles Injury Updates: Matias Maccelli (retroactive to 10/17) and Cal Ritchie (retroactive to 10/17) have both been placed on IR. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 26, 2026

Despite not playing in over a week, Maccelli is still fourth on the team with six points through eight games, handing out four assists and scoring two goals. The only players ahead of him are Bo Horvat with 12, Matthew Schaefer with 10 and Brayden Schenn with eight, and that trio has played in all 11 games thus far.

Losing a No. 2 center is far from ideal, but the Islanders at least have excellent depth down the middle. Schenn has moved over from the wing on the second line to take over as the No. 2 center and has performed at a high level since the change.

He is riding a three-game point streak since Ritchie was forced out of the lineup, handing out two assists and scoring one goal. The veteran forward is going to be counted on to fill a sizable role for as long as Ritchie remains sidelined.