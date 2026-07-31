NY Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Can Improve Like Macklin Celebrini in Year Two
As the New York Islanders get prepared for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on one of the top emerging stars in the game.
While it has been a quiet offseason for the Islanders, the team is still seeking to be a contender next year as they enter a new era for the franchise.
New York was able to exceed expectations last year, but that didn’t result in them looking to push the envelope this offseason. The Islanders really only made one notable signing in free agency, as general manager Mathieu Darche continues to focus on the future.
There is a lot of young talent on the team, but one of the most promising players is the reigning Rookie of the Year, Matthew Schaefer.
Can Schaefer Make a Similar Jump to Macklin Celebrini?
As one of the best young players in the game, the talented forward from the San Jose Sharks was just awarded a massive contract extension, making him the highest-paid player on an annual basis.
Coming off a ridiculous sophomore campaign, Celebrini is certainly deserving of this deal, and it was an easy decision for the Sharks to make. Last year, he totaled 115 points on 45 goals and 70 assists.
At just 20 years old now, what Celebrini was able to accomplish in his second NHL season was very impressive. Now, for the Islanders, this is the player that the team should be paying close attention to on a number of levels.
Firstly, Schaefer is eligible for a similar extension next July, and like San Jose with Celebrini, they should have a blank check waiting for their star player. However, what will be interesting to watch before then will be if he can take a step forward from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign.
As a rookie, Celebrini totaled 63 points on 25 goals and 38 assists. While it was a solid year, he didn’t win the Calder Award for the best rookie, something that Schaefer was able to accomplish.
Now, as the Islanders and Schaefer prepare for the upcoming season, if he is able to take a similar leap as Celebrini in year two, he could end up being the best defenseman in the league next year.
It’s certainly a tall task for Schaefer to make a jump the same as Celebrini, and while he doesn’t have the same upside as a defenseman, establishing himself as the best in the league would be massive for New York.