NY Islanders Need Peter DeBoer to Unlock Full Potential of Star Player
The New York Islanders will be getting set for the rest of the offseason, and while the team still has a little bit of cap room, a majority of the work is likely done this summer.
Even though it might not have been the most eventful offseason for the Islanders in terms of making moves, there is reason to still be optimistic about the team heading into next season.
New York was able to overachieve quite a bit based on their expectations last season, nearly making the playoffs. Going into last year, it seemed that the team was going to be doing a major reset. However, the emergence of Matthew Schafer to go along with the play of Ilya Sorokin put them in the wild card hunt, and the team was actually buyers at the trade deadline.
While they ultimately did come up short, they did prove that they are closer to competing than perhaps originally thought. Furthermore, right at the end of the season, the team made a major switch by firing Patrick Roy and bringing in Peter DeBoer as the new head coach.
Now, as a coach with a lot of success in the league, he will be tasked with helping lead the Islanders into this new era. One of the key things for him will be bringing out the best in Mathew Barzal.
Peter DeBoer Can Bring Out Best in Barzal
After bursting on the scene as a 20-year-old during the 2017-28 campaign, it looked like the Islanders had found their new young superstar. Barzal was able to win the Calder Award thanks to a fantastic campaign in which he totaled 85 points with 22 goals and 63 assists.
Being slightly over a point-per-game player as a rookie was an incredible accomplishment, and it appeared like he was on the fast track to stardom. While there have been some All-Star appearances and good seasons since then, Barzal put together arguably his best season as a rookie.
Last year, while he performed well, the offensive numbers weren’t at a point per game. Overall, he totaled 72 points with 19 goals and 53 assists. Now, with DeBoer getting to work with Barzal for a full offseason, the hope is that he can once again unlock the potential in the talented skater. It has always felt like Barzal can take his game to a higher level, and with a great coach who has a proven track record, perhaps this is the year.