NY Islanders Not Among Two Top Choices for Free Agent Patrick Kane
As the offseason continues to roll on, the New York Islanders are still seeking some upgrades for their forward group. However, one player who figured to be a good target is seemingly coming off the board soon.
This summer has been a bit of a quiet one for the Islanders. New York came into the offseason lacking cap space, which was going to result in them not being able to be super active in free agency.
Furthermore, with a desire to improve the cap situation both for this season and the future, the team made the tough decision to part ways with their long-time captain Anders Lee.
It is going to be a bit of a new look for the team next year as the new regime continues to mold the roster into what they want. However, they do still have a semi-glaring need in their top nine that should be addressed. Sadly, one player who made a lot of sense doesn’t appear to be an option.
According to Chris Chelios, it appears like it is down to a two-horse race for Patrick Kane with the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks being the top two choices. Unfortunately for the Islanders, they aren’t in the running, it seems.
Islanders Had Interest in Kane
When looking at the current needs for the Islanders, help at forward was one of them. This is a team that has struggled scoring at times, and as still a very good offensive player, Kane could have helped with that.
While he isn’t the best defender, New York has a strong blueline and a great goalie that likely could have covered up some of those inefficiencies. Kane might not be a superstar anymore, but he proved with the Detroit Red Wings that he still has some game left in him.
Last season, he totaled 57 points in 67 games with 16 goals and 41 assists. On the power play last year, he did an excellent job setting up teammates, with 17 of his 41 assists coming on the man advantage. However, it was a bit surprising to see him have just two of his 16 goals coming on the power play.
Kane can be an effective offensive player both on 5-on-5 and on the power play. That would have helped the Islanders quite a bit, especially as their young players continue to develop.
Overall, Kane would have been a really nice fit with the Islanders, and it will be interesting to see who they turn to with another good target in Anthony Mantha recently coming off the board.