NY Islanders Poor Defense Leaving Ilya Sorokin Out To Dry

The New York Islanders know they have an advantage in net most nights they take the ice with Ilya Sorokin.

One of the best goaltenders in the world, he has been performing at a high level once again during the 2026-27 NHL season. However, the team isn’t doing much to help him out during his most recent starts.

Sorokin has done everything he could to snap the Islanders' winless streak, which reached four games after losing to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout to begin their three-game road trip. The star goalie did everything he could, making a stop on the first seven shootout attempts before Ivar Stenberg beat him with a far-right wrist shot in the eighth round.

New York was scoreless in their eight shootout attempts, as consistent offensive production remains an issue. However, where they really need to clean things up is in front of Sorokin, who has been stepping up as much as possible despite being under siege.

Islanders not helping out Ilya Sorokin enough

Nov 7, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We just got to be better in front of him [Sorokin],” Islanders captain Bo Horvat said, via Tyler Brosious of NHL.com. “We can't be giving up 40 shots a night. It's just not sustainable for us. Not sustainable for Sorokin. He's been unbelievable for us, time and time again. And we got to make it easier on him.”

Through regulation and overtime, Sorokin faced 39 shots, stopping 37 of them. Then, he went 7-for-8 in the shootout on top of it. That kind of relentless pressure is something that will wear on a goaltender, which the Islanders have already seen firsthand.

Last season, Sorokin was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy. He put the team on his back throughout the campaign, leading the NHL with seven shutouts, but the team rode him hard, and he was worn down by the stretch run. With his waning performance, the team’s playoff hopes also disappeared.

Certainly capable of carrying a team, New York has to do a better job of limiting some of the opposing rushes and shot attempts against their goalie.

Hear from #Isles Captain Bo Horvat and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after tonight's game. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 10, 2026

In their previous game against the New Jersey Devils, it was certainly disappointing to blow a 4-2 lead, but there was only so much Sorokin could do. He faced 50 shot attempts in the 5-4 overtime loss.

As Horvat said, that cannot keep happening. No goaltender is going to be able to withstand that kind of onslaught night in and night out, with Sorokin facing 97 shots in the last two games, including overtime and shootouts, and allowing eight shots to go in, which comes out to an elite .918 save percentage.

That is just above his season-long mark of .914, which is tied for eighth in the League. Playing at an incredibly high level once again, the Islanders have to start helping out more in front of him, and victories will start stacking up.