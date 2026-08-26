NY Islanders' Prospect Pool Surprisingly Not Ranked in Top 10
With the start of the regular season quickly approaching for the New York Islanders, everyone will be excited to see what this new era for the team looks like.
Now that Mathieu Darche is entering his second year with the Islanders as the general manager and is starting to make his mark on the franchise, he will also have his new coach in Peter DeBoer this season.
It was a bit of a shock at the end of the season when the team fired Patrick Roy with just a couple of games to go. However, with a desire to bring in DeBoer, the team didn’t want to mess around and risk other teams looking at him during the offseason.
Now, with a very successful coach coming in, the expectations for the team have moved a bit. However, this was a team that didn’t do much to improve this summer and appears to be focused a bit on the future and developing some of their young talent. New York is seen as a team that has a good prospect pool, but not everyone might agree with just how good it is.
Adam Herman of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Islanders’ prospect pool being ranked 11th in the league currently, which feels a bit low.
New York Should Be Higher
Considering the type of talent the Islanders have in their prospect pool, it is a bit surprising to not see them ranked in the top 10 here. While some talent like Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie made a major impact for the team in the NHL last year, there are still some other really promising players on their way.
At forward, Victor Eklund is a player that could be fighting for a spot on the roster to start the year, and he has some nice upside as a prospect. Furthermore, Cole Eiserman is also working his way toward the NHL and could be a future forward of the team.
On the blueline, the Islanders have a lot of good young talent led by their recent first-round pick Malte Gustafsson. Furthermore, Kashawn Aitcheson and Isaiah George are two more blueliners getting close, with George also having a chance to be in the NHL on Opening Night.
Overall, the Islanders feel like a team that should have a top 10 prospect pool. They have drafted well in recent years, and their development of young players also appears to be quite good.