NY Islanders Struggle in Final Tune-Up Before Regular Season

Following a tough loss at home to the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders were back in action for their preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

With their game against the Rangers not featuring the regulars, the Islanders had a lot more of those who will likely be seen on Opening Night against the Devils, but the results weren’t great.

Out of precaution, it is worth noting that the Islanders elected not to suit up Matthew Schaefer for this game. The talented young defenseman of the Islanders was dealing with an upper-body injury, and New York made the decision to hold him out.

Islanders Struggle in Preseason Finale

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York did not get off to a good start in this game, and the Devils jumped them early and never looked back. In the first period, New Jersey got on the board first with a goal from Luke Evangelista on the power play.

The Devils held a 1-0 lead entering the second period, and that is where they were able to build on it. In the second period, they totaled three goals, with the first coming from Arseny Gritsyuk.

At even strength, it was Evangelista scoring his second goal of the game for the Islanders. The goals for the Devils came within less than 30 seconds of each other and expanded their lead. Later in the period, New Jersey was able to add another goal with Dougie Hamilton scoring his first of the preseason.

In the third period, the Islanders were able to get some pressure on the Devils, and they finally found the back of the net with a goal from Simon Holmstrom. This was certainly the best period of hockey for the Islanders, but perhaps the Devils might have let up a bit as well.

While the loss to the Rangers by a score of 6-1 was understandable based on the matchup, this was an Islanders team on Saturday night that had most of the regulars and did not perform well. That is certainly a reason to be concerned, and Ilya Sorokin didn’t look great once again.

Overall, while it is still the preseason and the Islanders were without Schaefer, losing in a lopsided game in their tune-up for the regular season is far from ideal.

Next up for the Islanders will be their regular season opener on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs.