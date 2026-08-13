NY Islanders Surprisingly Not Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Kirill Marchenko
With the start of training camp getting closer and closer for the New York Islanders, the team will be hoping that this coming season is a good one.
The Islanders went through a lot of changes over the last several years, and the firing of Patrick Roy at the end of the season for Peter DeBoer was a bit of a shocker.
DeBoer is a very well-respected coach and has had a ton of success in the league. With him coming in, expectations are going to be high. However, while the team will be hoping to be better, they didn’t do a ton to improve this summer.
New York was rather quiet both in free agency and the trade market. Of the moves they made, the signing of Matias Maccelli was arguably the biggest.
While that was a solid signing, it likely won’t move the needle a ton, and the team is still in need of some offensive help.
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report recently wrote about five potential landing spots for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko. Surprisingly, the Islanders weren’t listed among them.
Marchenko a Strong Fit for Islanders
As New York looks to build for the future, adding a 26-year-old like Marchenko would be a massive boost for the top six of the team and really help take them to the next level.
Last season, he totaled 67 points with 27 goals and 40 assists. The young forward has been pretty consistent since coming into the league, and he could be a nice piece of the future.
As an upcoming restricted free agent and perhaps a desire not to stay long-term in Columbus, there has been a lot of speculation that he could be on the move in the near future.
For the Islanders, the team is expected to have about $40 million in cap space next summer, making a long-term extension with Marchenko possible. Furthermore, due to the caliber of player that he is, New York also has the prospects needed to be able to pull off a trade.
There has been a lot of speculation about what the plan going forward will be for the Islanders and when they might look to strike. With star Matthew Schaefer entering just his second year, the window of opportunity is wide open for New York. However, they don’t want to be too patient and not get the right amount of talent around him.