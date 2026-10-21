NY Islanders Veteran Responds Positively To Increased Role

The New York Islanders are battling a lot of injuries to their front line, with three key players currently out of the lineup.

Arguably their most talented forward, Mathew Barzal, has yet to suit up this season as he recovers from a knee ailment. He didn’t skate at all in training camp and is still only doing individual work.

In their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a 4-1 win, the Islanders lost two more forwards: center Calum Ritchie and winger Matias Maccelli. Both suffered lower-body injuries and will miss multiple weeks of action.

With three top-six forwards out of the lineup, other players are going to have to step up. One of those players that head coach Peter DeBoer will be counting on is Ondrej Palat, whom he mentioned after the victory over the Maple Leafs.

Ondrej Palat being counted on to fill bigger role for Islanders

Oct 10, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous (51) and New York Islanders left wing Ondrej Palat (81) battle for control of the puck in the first period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Right from training camp, he's been engaged. He wants more. It's on me to give him a little bit more. He's been that good,” the head coach said of his veteran forward, via Andrew Gross of Newsday on X.

Given all of the injuries the team is dealing with, there are plenty of opportunities for other players to take advantage of. Palat has been a bottom-six forward most of the 2026-27 season, but against the Anaheim Ducks in their first game without Ritchie and Maccelli, Palat had his number called more, and he responded.

He got the scoring started for New York in a 3-2 win, 13:39 into the first period, when he scored his second goal of the season, with an assist from Anthony Duclair and JG Pageau. That is a great impression to make with him debuting in his middle-six role on the third line.

Per @NatStatTrick

Ondrej Palat was 19-1 in all situations (chances for- chances against) against Maple Leafs. Matthew Schaefer was 26-12.



DeBoer on Palat: "Right from training camp, he's been engaged. He wants more. It's on me to give him a little bit more. He's been that good" — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 18, 2026

DeBoer trusted him to play a sizable role as well. He logged 14:47 of ice time, which was the sixth most of any forward on the team. The 14:47 that he logged against the Ducks is the second most that he has played in a single game thus far this season.

Only Bo Horvat, Simon Holmstrom, Kyle Palmieri, Brayden Schenn and Pageau logged more time. Those are the team’s top three centers and the first-line wingers, with Palat logging second-line playing time.

In his 15th year in the League, Palat looks a lot better after an offseason with the team, playing for DeBoer, than he did when he was acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season. He has earned the trust of his head coach and the increased role that he looks set to play.