NY Islanders Youngster Has Responded Positively To Line Change

The New York Islanders have been playing defense at an incredibly high level thus far in the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

Head coach Peter DeBoer was brought in to help create a stronger foundation on that end of the ice, and thus far, his impact has been positive. Alas, he is still looking for the right combination to get the offense going.

He has mentioned numerous times that he is looking for a spark; it is why the team’s lines are fluid on most nights, with guys moving up and down accordingly. However, a recent move looks to have finally gotten one of the team’s key contributors going.

DeBoer made the decision to place Simon Holmstrom on the fourth line with Casey Cizikas, who has aided other Islanders players in finding their rhythm this season. The head coach viewed the change as a chance for a mental reset for Holmstrom, who has the talent to produce but wasn’t doing the little things necessary to succeed.

Simon Holmstrom stepping up for Islanders

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (92) plays the puck in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stay on the fourth line was a short one, as injuries led to the lines having to be changed again. No. 2 center Calum Ritchie and winger Matias Maccelli, who was on the top line, both suffered lower-body injuries that will keep them sidelined for a few weeks.

Maccelli had been one of the most productive skaters on offense for New York in the early going, and Holmstrom has successfully stepped into that role and kept things going. He took the role change in stride and is now back to the top six, making an impact once again.

“I’ve been very happy with my last couple games,” Holmström said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “I've been playing a very solid game and creating a lot offensively and defensively as well, not really letting anything up. And I thought me and Bo [Horvat] and Palms [Palmieri] and even [Matias] Maccelli, the first couple shifts there (have) been playing a very solid game together. I think we've been building a lot of chemistry and just got to keep it going.”

First star Simon Holmstrom on the @NYIslanders having a next-man-up mentality and gaining momentum.@Shannon_Hogan | #Isles pic.twitter.com/e9Y547Biyu — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) October 21, 2026

Back on the first line with Captain Bo Horvat at center and Kyle Palmieri on the right wing, Holmstrom has found his rhythm on offense. He scored two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win and scored again in a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, helping the Islanders win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Will he be able to make it three games in a row with a goal? Holmstrom will remain on the first line alongside Horvat and Palmieri against the Los Angeles Kings, looking to keep his hot streak going.

This is a positive development for New York, seeing one of its young forwards getting on track after a slow start to the campaign.