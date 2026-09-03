New York Islanders On SI

Right Side of Defense Could Be Key for NY Islanders

Here's why the right side of the blueline will be key for the New York Islanders.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media after a game against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the media after a game against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With September here, the New York Islanders will be starting up the 2026-27 campaign at the end of the month. However, there will be no shortage of questions for the team that will need to be answered before then. 

Coming off a solid season last year, the Islanders will be hoping to take another step forward this coming season. As the new era really gets going for New York, the team was mostly quiet this offseason. 

It would have been nice to see the Islanders make a splash, but the franchise is being patient with their young talent now and not rushing anything. 

As the front office and the coaching staff start to figure out what the roster will look like for the upcoming season, there will be no shortage of questions that need to be answered. However, one area that will be key for the team is the right side of their blueline. 

Right Side of Defense Could Be Key

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer
Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) carries the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the blueline for the Islanders, one of their major questions will not only be the pairings, but who is playing on what side. New York is a little lopsided when it comes to NHL talent on the left side, and there has been some discussion about moving their star Matthew Schaefer over to the other side. 

If they did that, it would likely mean that one of the young defensemen like Isaiah George would be ready for a role. If that was the case, the left side of the defense would look like Adam Pelech on the first pair, followed by the returning Alexander Romanov and George. 

Even though Schaefer has a left-handed shot, the belief is that with his skill set, he could play on either side. Moving their young star to the opposite side would come with some risk, but it would move Ryan Pulock to the second pair and Tony DeAngelo to the third. 

If the transition of Schaefer to the right side is a smooth one, this would be a great group with a nice mix of youth and experience. The blueline for the Islanders also has some more young talent that is on the way, and some tough decisions will have to be made soon for Mathieu Darche and Peter DeBoer regarding the depth. 

Overall, as the Islanders prepare for this coming season, the right side is certainly a question mark, but one that can be solved if Schaefer is capable of playing there. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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