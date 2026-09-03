Right Side of Defense Could Be Key for NY Islanders
With September here, the New York Islanders will be starting up the 2026-27 campaign at the end of the month. However, there will be no shortage of questions for the team that will need to be answered before then.
Coming off a solid season last year, the Islanders will be hoping to take another step forward this coming season. As the new era really gets going for New York, the team was mostly quiet this offseason.
It would have been nice to see the Islanders make a splash, but the franchise is being patient with their young talent now and not rushing anything.
As the front office and the coaching staff start to figure out what the roster will look like for the upcoming season, there will be no shortage of questions that need to be answered. However, one area that will be key for the team is the right side of their blueline.
Right Side of Defense Could Be Key
When looking at the blueline for the Islanders, one of their major questions will not only be the pairings, but who is playing on what side. New York is a little lopsided when it comes to NHL talent on the left side, and there has been some discussion about moving their star Matthew Schaefer over to the other side.
If they did that, it would likely mean that one of the young defensemen like Isaiah George would be ready for a role. If that was the case, the left side of the defense would look like Adam Pelech on the first pair, followed by the returning Alexander Romanov and George.
Even though Schaefer has a left-handed shot, the belief is that with his skill set, he could play on either side. Moving their young star to the opposite side would come with some risk, but it would move Ryan Pulock to the second pair and Tony DeAngelo to the third.
If the transition of Schaefer to the right side is a smooth one, this would be a great group with a nice mix of youth and experience. The blueline for the Islanders also has some more young talent that is on the way, and some tough decisions will have to be made soon for Mathieu Darche and Peter DeBoer regarding the depth.
Overall, as the Islanders prepare for this coming season, the right side is certainly a question mark, but one that can be solved if Schaefer is capable of playing there.