Semyon Varlamov Makes Successful Return to NY Islanders
In normal circumstances, a preseason game wouldn’t draw too much attention for New York Islanders fans, even when going up against one of their rivals, the New York Rangers.
However, Tuesday’s matchup was one that plenty of people were tuning in for. Not only was it the first time Kyle Palmieri would be taking the ice since injuring his ACL in late November last season, but it was the highly anticipated return of Semyon Varlamov.
The Islanders haven’t had Varlamov in net since Nov. 29, 2024, when he suffered a knee injury that led to an incredibly lengthy rehab. He spent the next 22 months working his way back from partial replacements on both knees.
The veteran made a few appearances with the Bridgeport Islanders in the AHL down the stretch of the 2025-26 season, but this would be his first NHL action in nearly two years. Varlamov entered the game for Ilya Sorokin halfway through the second period, and no one would have known he had missed so much time.
Semyon Varlamov has strong return for Islanders
He looked great in his half game of action, saving all 10 shots that were sent his way. That helped New York mount an impressive comeback against the Rangers, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3.
"It means a lot. That was nice," Varlamov said about getting hugs from his teammates, via NHL.com. "It was a preseason game, but it’s exciting to win, even a preseason game. It’s nice to be out there with the teammates, battle, and yeah, I had fun today. Overall, it was a good game. I just tried to get used to the game speed, feel good and work on a few things.”
It was about as good of a return to the ice as he could have had. There is likely a good amount of rust that needs to be knocked off, and a condensed training camp schedule because of the 84-game regular season certainly won’t help matters.
But Varlamov looked comfortable in net after such a long time away. He made all the plays he needed to, helping his team get an impressive come-from-behind victory.
While things were shaky early on, the defensive scheme that head coach Peter DeBoer is implementing eventually looked to work. Varlamov gave credit to his teammates for how well they played in front of him at the blue line.
“We didn’t give up much. We didn’t give up 2-on-1s, we didn’t give up any odd-man rushes, really. I thought we were solid defensively. Like I said, I felt pretty comfortable. There were no backdoor plays. The D-men played really good for me.”
As long as he continues on this track, Varlamov is going to be the No. 2 goalie behind Sorokin. The team signed Vitek Vanecek as insurance this offseason, a smart decision for sure, but the plan is to have Varlamov handle backup duties as long as he proves capable.
The backup goaltender spot is an important one for New York because Sorokin wore down as the 2025-26 season moved along. That cannot happen again if they have any hope of making the postseason.