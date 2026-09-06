New York Islanders On SI

Why Anthony Duclair Could Be NY Islanders' Most Likely Trade Candidate

Here's why Anthony Duclair could be the New York Islanders' most likely trade candidate.

Nick Ziegler

Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Cole Smith (36) and New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) fight in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Cole Smith (36) and New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) fight in the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Islanders are getting set for the start of the upcoming season, and September will be an important month for Peter DeBoer to start to figure out what his roster and lineups will look like. With some tough decisions to make, it could result in the team also looking to move players who don’t fit into their plan. 

Coming off a bit of a frustrating end to last season, the Islanders will be hoping that their decision to bring in DeBoer at the end of last season will translate to success this coming year. 

Even though they didn’t make many moves this offseason to improve, the team will be hoping to be a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Getting a couple of players back and healthy will be important, but there does appear to be a bit of a logjam at the forward spot. 

With some young talent on the way and some veterans set to return from injury, what DeBoer elects to do up front will be very interesting. Despite a desire to contend this year, the Islanders do appear to be a team looking toward the future as well. 

Now that the forward group has become a bit crowded, one player who could end up being shopped if he isn’t in the lineup is Anthony Duclair. 

Why Duclair Could Be Most Likely Trade Candidate

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair shooting the puck
Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) attempts a shot against the Florida Panthers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a player who was signed by the previous front office, Duclair is going to have to earn his role the hard way in training camp this month. DeBoer is seemingly going to be giving everyone a shot, and while there is a chance Duclair could win it, there is also a chance he won’t 

The 31-year-old hasn’t been a great signing by the Islanders thus far, and with two years left on his contract at $3.5 million, if the team can move him, they would likely want to. 

It’s been quite some time now since he was able to record a 31-goal season with the Florida Panthers back in the 2021-22 campaign. Now, as one of the least desirable contracts on the team despite the annual number not being a lot, the Islanders would prefer to give some of their younger talent a chance if they are ready. 

Even though moving his contract might not be easy, Duclair does figure to be one of the most likely players that the Islanders might try to move if he isn’t going to be in their bottom six. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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