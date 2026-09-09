Why Bo Horvat Could Be Most Important Player for NY Islanders This Season
With training camp right around the corner for the New York Islanders, there are a number of questions surrounding what the team might be this coming season.
As the new regime of the Islanders continues to establish themselves, New York is hoping to have a successful season after coming off a surprising 91-point campaign. While they might have fallen short of making the playoffs, it felt like a step in the right direction for the team.
Now, as the team prepares for this season, the expectation is going to be to make the playoffs. While the team does still feel like they are in a bit of a transitional period with some young talent on the way, the hope will be to take the next step. In order to do so, they will need players to perform, and one of the most important players on the team is Bo Horvat.
Why Horvat Might Be Most Important Player
When looking at the roster for the Islanders, there are a few players who really jump out. In the net, Ilya Sorokin has emerged as one of the best goalies in the league, and he gives the team a chance to win every night he is in goal. Having a goalie of that caliber is extremely important, and his becoming a star has made the team better.
Furthermore, the rise of Matthew Schaefer into one of the best young talents in the game is also very encouraging for the long-term outlook of the franchise. What Schaefer is going to be able to do in year two will be exciting to watch, and expectations are through the roof for the type of player he can be.
Up front, arguably the most important player for the Islanders could be Horvat. The talented center has been with New York for a couple of years now and has been a really good player for the franchise.
Last year, he totaled 57 points with 31 goals and 26 assists in 68 games played. Four times in his career he has been able to hit the 30-goal mark, and he is going to be a candidate to lead the Islanders in that category this coming season.
With Peter DeBoer taking over and hoping to unlock this offense a bit more, Horvat will be key. The 31-year-old is going to be the first-line center for the team, and that means they will need him to produce at a high level. If New York is going to take another step, Horvat, perhaps being a point-per-game player, would go a long way for them accomplishing that.