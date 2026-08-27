Why Fourth Line Could Be a Strength for NY Islanders
With training camp right around the corner for the New York Islanders, the team will be preparing for what they hope will be a solid season. When looking at the roster, one area that could help them achieve their goals will be on the fourth line.
Following a bit of a quiet summer in terms of making improvements, the Islanders will be relying on their new coach, some players being healthy, and young players to get better in order to see improvements this coming year.
Fortunately, there is reason to believe that the team can be better. As they prepare for the year, the Islanders do have some offensive holes on their team. This figures to be a team that will rely on their defense, goalie, and the depth of their lines in order to be successful.
One group that could be key for the team is their fourth line, and there is reason to believe they could have a solid season.
Fourth Line Could Become a Strength
During some of the best recent years for the Islanders, they were a group that had a lot of balance throughout their lines. The Identity Line, which consisted of Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin, and Cal Clutterbuck, was regarded as one of the best fourth lines in the league for many years and played a big part in the success of New York.
Now, both Martin and Clutterbuck have retired, and it is Cizikas as the last member of the group still playing and on the team. The veteran center will be entering the final year of his contract with the Islanders, and based on the team seemingly looking to get younger and the signing of Jean-Gabriel Pageau this summer, it could be his final campaign with the team.
If this is the final year for Cizikas on Long Island, he and his fourth linemates do have a chance to be a solid group this season. Joining the longtime center for New York is likely going to be Ondrej Palat and then the potential winner of a roster battle between Pierre Engvall and Anthony Duclair.
Even though Palat did not have a good showing with New York after being traded to the team last year, the hope will be that he is more comfortable and can produce for the team in his first full season.
Furthermore, perhaps some competition between Engvall and Duclair will bring out the best in both of those players through some healthy competition. Overall, with Cizikas leading the way for the team up the middle, the fourth line does have the potential to be a solid group for New York.