Why Ilya Sorokin Can Greatly Raise Ceiling for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders will be getting set for the start of training camp soon, and the team will be hoping to snap their playoff drought. However, there will be some key things that need to happen in order for the Islanders to accomplish that.
Coming off a campaign in which the team might have exceeded expectations a bit but fell apart toward the end of the season, who the Islanders are is still a bit of an unknown.
After a bit of a quiet summer in terms of upgrades, New York has a couple of different scenarios it appears like heading into the season. There is certainly a scenario in which the Islanders are good enough and make the postseason, but missing once again could be on the table.
However, when trying to figure out what the ceiling for the team is, one player who is going to be key is Ilya Sorokin. The star goalie of the Islanders is one of the best in the league, and he will determine just how high their ceiling is.
Sorokin Could Greatly Raise Ceiling
While the Islanders might not have been able to make the playoffs last year, there is reason to believe that they can accomplish it this coming campaign.
New York will have some key players returning, and the addition of Peter DeBoer right at the end of last season should pay dividends this coming year. While all eyes will be on Matthew Schaefer, the Islanders have another star in Sorkin.
Last year, the 31-year-old had one of his best seasons yet in the league and is starting to earn the respect he deserves as one of the top goalies in the league. In 55 games last year, he totaled a 29-24-2 record, .907 save percentage, 2.68 GAA, and a league-high seven shutouts.
With Sorokin still very much in his prime, he is a player who is capable of carrying the Islanders on his back. Having a top-notch goalie can completely flip things upside down in a playoff series, and the goal for New York should be to get Sorokin to the dance and see what he can do.
Overall, while there will be attention on a lot of other aspects of the team and whether or not they can put the puck in the net a bit more, Sorokin is still key for the team. When he is playing at his best, he can be one of the best in the league, and that raises the ceiling for New York.