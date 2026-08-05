Why Kirill Marchenko Would Be Perfect Trade Target for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders have had a mostly quiet summer, but there is still some time for them to be able to make a splash if they choose to this offseason.
For many, it has been seen as a bit of a frustrating summer for the Islanders. This is a team that is coming off a year in which they just missed the playoffs, but the moves and lack of moves this offseason have not been viewed favorably.
In free agency, New York saw their captain Anders Lee leave for the Utah Mammoth on a three-year deal. While this could be what’s best for the team long-term, it still hurts to see a player like Lee go.
Furthermore, even though the addition of Matias Maccelli has been widely viewed as a great move, he is likely going to be a middle-six forward for the team.
While there are still some options in free agency, if the Islanders were going to make a major splash, it would have to be a trade. One player who could be a great addition for the team is Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko.
Marchenko Would Be Ideal Trade Target
As a player who is entering the final year of his contract and there being some doubt he will want to stay with the Blue Jackets, Marchenko has been one of the most talked-about names of late on the trade market.
The talented forward is coming off a strong season in which he totaled 67 points with 27 goals and 40 assists. As a true top six forward, he would instantly be able to come in and help an Islanders offense that needs it in the scoring department.
While the argument can be made that New York can simply wait until free agency, he is a very good talent who, if traded, could sign a long-term deal with his next team.
If New York was going to pursue him, signing him long-term is certainly something that they would want to do. At just 26 years old, he fits in really nicely for the timeline of the team.
The Islanders have a plethora of talented prospects that they could move in order to land a player like Marchenko, but have been unwilling to make that type of splash just yet.
Going forward, as the team starts to figure out the future and how to build around Schaefer, it will be important for them to strike soon, with their young star entering his prime.