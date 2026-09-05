Why Kyle Palmieri Will Be Key for NY Islanders This Season
The New York Islanders are getting set for the start of training camp soon, and the regular season is already right around the corner at the end of the month. For the Islanders, if they are going to have a successful season, they will be relying on one veteran to perform well for them.
Following a bit of a quiet offseason, the Islanders are an interesting team to project for next season. There are certainly reasons to believe that they can be a bit better than last year, with Peter DeBoer coming in and taking over and also with some young talent getting better.
However, on the flip side, the lack of upgrades this offseason is a fair concern, and whether or not the talent is there for New York to be a playoff team is yet to be determined.
As the team and lineups take shape over the next month, one player who is going to be key for them is Kyle Palmieri. Coming off a torn ACL last year, the veteran winger is expected to be healthy, and the Islanders will be relying on him to be the player he was prior to the injury.
Palmieri Will Be Key for Islanders
It is no secret when it comes to the Islanders that scoring has not been their strong suit of late. Offense at times, especially on the power play, is hard to come by, and it was something that wasn’t really addressed this summer.
However, with the return of a healthy Palmieri, he could be the answer to some of those problems. In the two years prior to getting hurt, the 35-year-old was able to total 54 goals, which included a 30-goal season during the 2023-24 campaign.
At 35 years old coming off a torn ACL, there is certainly reason to be concerned about what type of player Palmieri might be this coming season. New York is going to be counting on him heavily to be a player that can give them around 25 goals, and if he can’t, the team will have a problem on offense.
In terms of where he might be placed, being on the first line seems like it could be the logical spot for him. The Islanders didn’t make any major additions this summer to bump him down, and he will be tasked with a big role once again.
Hopefully, the Long Island native will be able to be 100 percent for the season and make a major impact for the team this coming season.