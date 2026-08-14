Predicting What a Contract Extension for Matthew Schaefer Might Look Like
As the New York Islanders will be preparing for the upcoming season, the hope will be that they can improve a bit on their 91-point campaign and make the playoffs this coming year.
While it might have been a bit of a quiet summer for the Islanders, they are a team that should be in the mix for a playoff spot this coming season. New York will be led by new head coach Peter DeBoer, who took over for Patrick Roy right at the end of last season.
DeBoer comes in with a great pedigree of winning wherever he has coached, and the Islanders will be hoping that he is the man to take them to the next level.
Furthermore, while it is important to have a good coach, talent is always key to winning. Fortunately, the Islanders were able to land an extremely talented player in Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Even though he has only played one year, Schaefer is now being considered one of the top young players in the league and has quickly become the face of the franchise for New York.
Following this season, he will be eligible for a contract extension on July 1st, which is something that the Islanders would be very wise to give him. However, what that might look like will be interesting.
Predicting Schaefer Contract Extension
With some big contracts going out to players like Macklin Celebrini and Leo Carlsson. Carlsson landed a five-year, $90 million deal, while Celebrini grabbed a five-year, $94 million deal.
When looking at some potential comps for Schaefer, Celebrini does stand out. Following an incredible second year for the forward, the San Jose Sharks made sure to get him a new deal.
While Schaefer might not be a forward like Celebrini, he appears to be on the same trajectory toward stardom. The young forward took a massive leap forward in year two, and after the rookie campaign that Schaefer had, the Islanders will be hoping to see something similar. If that ends up being the case, he is going to get a massive deal as well.
The young defenseman has been very open about really enjoying being part of the Islanders and living on Long Island. While a little bit of a discount would be nice, the salary cap continuing to go up could result in him once again resetting the market.