NY Islanders Prospect Makes Massive Jump in 2023 NHL Re-Draft
The New York Islanders have done a great job of stocking their organizational pipeline with highly talented youngsters at every level of the ice.
Their long-term future looks to be in great hands with defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Alas, it will take more than one excellent player to help get the franchise back to the heights it believes it is capable of.
The Islanders have several very intriguing young players who were featured during the summer development camp and will take the ice during the rookie games in training camp against the New Jersey Devils. However, there are players who are not yet with the franchise who have immense upside, such as center Danny Nelson.
A member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team, he was selected No. 49 overall by New York in the 2023 NHL Draft. In a re-draft done by Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required), it looks as if the Islanders got one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Where did Danny Nelson land in 2023 NHL re-draft?
Nelson landed in the “Middle of the lineup player” tier, coming in at No. 18 overall. The 31-spot jump is one of the biggest in the Class of 2023. Last season with Notre Dame, he recorded 29 points, scoring 13 goals with 16 assists, in 36 games played.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Nelson is a strong power forward/center who uses his size and strength to his advantage. Whether it is getting into position in high-danger areas of the ice offensively or protecting the puck in battles along the wall, he can excel.
He is someone who can be counted on to contribute at every level of the ice, a reliable two-way performer. Tough defensive assignments are given to him, and he is going to be a difference-maker on penalty kill units.
In the faceoff circle, he dominates. Last season, he was first in the Big Ten in faceoff win percentage. A former defenseman, he carries that rugged toughness into his game despite now being a forward.
Calum Ritchie ready for big role with Islanders
His transition to forward and long-term projectable production are major reasons he has been placed so high in Pronman’s re-draft. He is viewed so highly that he has actually jumped ahead of one of his teammates, Calum Ritchie.
The No. 27 overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2023, Ritchie came to the Islanders as part of the return package for Brock Nelson. He played in 65 games last season and is set for an expanded role in 2026-27.
He was placed in the “NHL Prospect” tier by Pronman, coming in at No. 25. He is the highest-ranked player in that tier, just missing out on the “Middle of the lineup” tier that Nelson has moved into.