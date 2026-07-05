NY Islanders Will Give Young Defenseman Every Change To Make Team
The New York Islanders made some moves with their restricted free agents that caught the attention of some within the fan base.
Qualifying offers were extended to three players: forwards Alex Jefferies and Joey Larson and goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. One of the players who stood out as not receiving a qualifying offer was defenseman Adam Boqvist.
A first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, No. 8 overall, he was originally acquired by the Islanders via waivers, claiming him from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 31, 2025. However, he was allowed to hit the open market again this offseason for one reason: Isaiah George.
New York wants to give the fourth-round pick, No. 98 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, every opportunity to make their roster this season out of training camp. He was one of the players that general manager Mathieu Darche spoke about during his press conference following the first day of free agency.
Keep an eye on Isaiah George this offseason
“When camp starts, Isaiah George will have every opportunity to be on this team, and we hope he finds a way to be on this team,” Darche said.
George appeared in 33 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 15:39 per game in ice time. He recorded five points, handing out four assists and scoring one goal. However, opportunities were scarce this past season.
Only four NHL appearances were made by George, averaging 13:22 per game in those games. He recorded one assist, attempting only six shots total, two of which were on goal. However, he did make a positive impact in the AHL with the Bridgeport Islanders.
George played in a career-high 47 games at Bridgeport, recording 18 points. He lit the lamp twice and handed out 16 assists. A positive impact was made while on the ice with a plus/minus ratio of +10 after he had an underwhelming -16 plus/minus during the 2024-25 season.
Getting younger was one of the goals of the front office this offseason. They were tight against the salary cap, and giving some of their youngsters a longer look this offseason and in training camp makes a lot of sense.
The Islanders have an incredibly deep group of defensemen at the NHL level. Matthew Schaefer is already a star, and Tony DeAngelo was re-signed to a two-year deal. Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov and Scott Mayfield are in the mix as well.
Cracking the roster will be no small challenge for George, but New York’s decision-makers would love to see it happen.