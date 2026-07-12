Newest Florida Panthers Give Lineup Balance Again

The term physicality is often used in sports to convey that one team simply overmatched the other with brute strength, wearing the opposition down as the game or series progresses.

When describing the Florida Panthers in the context of physicality, it is not the sheer measurables such as size and speed that matter. It is how they deploy that size, and how it literally impacts the game.

Hits as a statistical measure have mixed perceived value, after all you cannot earn a hit unless your opponent has the puck. Don't tell that to Paul Maurice, who famously let his team know that even with a 3-1 lead in a series, you need to finish the opponent.

I’d do anything to have Paul Maurice coach in Chicago. I’d let him coach the Bears tomorrow. Need this attitude pic.twitter.com/Z4XR6WTkYL — Chief (@BarstoolChief) October 10, 2024

The 2026-27 Florida Panthers are a balanced squad with a dynamic top six forward group. Dig deeper and you see that the second six forwards and the defense are built in the likeness of their head coach.

Most hits in the NHL since 2020-21:



1. Radko Gudas: 1,574

2. Garnet Hathaway: 1,532

3. Brady Tkachuk: 1,443



I wonder what team they all play for now👀 pic.twitter.com/07T1HrEsxa — FL PanthersMuse (@flpanthersmuse) July 6, 2026

Defenseman Radko Gudas spent three seasons with the Panthers prior to joining the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023-24 season, missing back-to-back Stanley Cups for his former team. Gudas had a whopping 667 hits in his last two seasons with the Panthers, and his return further solidifies the defensive core.

Garnet Hathaway is a perfect fourth line masher, measuring six-foot-two and 212 pounds. Hathaway is coming off his worst scoring season, in 66 games he scored just one goal and notched two assists with the Philadelphia Flyers. It's obvious the Panthers brought him in for what he does without the puck, not necessarily with it.

It is not just third and fourth line forwards, or sixth defenseman that comprise the "Sunrise Sluggers". Projected top line left winger Brady Tkachuk brings his own dynamic mix of skill and toughness to the Panthers.

BRADY TKACHUK JUST BODIED DREW DOUGHTY 😳 pic.twitter.com/yvIXnmRE6h — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

With star center Sasha Barkov returning to the lineup, it will be important for his teammates to help protect their captain on the ice. The younger Tkachuk brother will answer the bell any time he is called on to set the tone.

BRADY TKACHUK VS. TOM WILSON 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lME7XqJFDr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 4, 2025

The Florida Panthers won consecutive Stanley Cups by blending elite speed with physical play and discipline. They possess a core group that has been together for some time, along with having four current or former NHL captains on their roster.

After last season that was filled with injuries and inconsistency, the Panthers have reloaded and are once again putting the National Hockey League on notice.