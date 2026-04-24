Sergei Bobrovsky remains the Panthers' big question in offseason

At the trade deadline, there was much conversation about whether the Panthers would move their franchise goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, to a contender.

But then there was a pivot in public perception, caused not only Bill Zito's decision to keep Bobrovsky past the deadline, but also by the general manager's strong praise of the veteran in his post-deadline press conference, and his seeming optimism that a deal could be struck. Zito even took exception to any implication that Bobrovsky had lost any of his excellence with age.

We know, however, that no deal is done is done until it is -- and that plenty can go awry in negotiations.

So, now, as April ends, everything is a little more questionable.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice are seen taking questions during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Zito spoke highly of Bobrovsky's character and example in his end-of-year availability last week, but did not give any indication that any sort of an agreement was imminent. And since, there have been several reports that raise questions about whether the 37-year-old will continue in the place he has spent the last seven seasons, reached three Stanley Cup Finals and won two Stanley Cups.

Bobrovsky is coming off a down statistical season, but he did find some form in the last few weeks, and the expectation is his play would improve if the Panthers have better health in front of him -- they can hardly have worse than they did this past season.

Still, he's turning 38 soon and, while he will get more rest with the Panthers' much-earlier elimination, it's not clear if he can handle the burdens of carrying a team all the way through a season and the playoffs. That may be playing into the sides still being somewhat apart, as might the question of how many more years he can play at all.

The Hockey News wrote recently about some of these reports and issues -- most concerning was a quote from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski on a YouTube podcast that negotations were going "pretty bad." Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet has been reporting that Bobrovsky is looking for six years, which would take him to age 44, on a team that already has some players, specifically Brad Marchand, of advanced age on long-term deals.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Sergei Bobrovsky/Panthers: I remember last year we didn't think they'd be able to keep all three [of Marchand, Ekblad, Bennett]; if Florida wants to do something, they'll find a way; he wants to stay - 32 Thoughts (4/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 23, 2026

But Friedman, among others, continues to want to stay if possible. And with the unrestricted free agent goaltender market slim, that still might be Florida's best option -- at the right, respectful price for both sides. Until Zito swings an unexpected trade, which has been his specialty.