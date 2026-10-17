Florida Panthers Look to end Historic Week on a High Note

Like the beginning of the work week for many people, the Florida Panthers had one of those Mondays on October 12th, when they suffered a tough 5-3 loss against the Buffalo Sabres. The Panthers lost another key player in that game as well when goaltender Jacob Markstrom suffered a yet-to-be disclosed injury. Markstrom does look to be eyeing a return to the lineup next week.

Jacob Markstrom and Radko Gudas are both day-to-day and could be back Tuesday in Ottawa, if not sooner. Here's what Paul Maurice had to say about both, as well as the #FlaPanthers projected lineup for tonight against Vancouver.



Story @TheHockeyNews ⬇️ https://t.co/enXDiWn595 — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) October 15, 2026

Schmid steps up in net

After giving up three goals in relief of Markstrom against the Sabres, Schmid has gutted out two tough wins since. He did just enough in the Panthers 7-3 thrashing of Columbus on Tuesday, stopping 24 out of 27 shots he faced.

Schmid gave up two goals in the first period to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, but then slammed the door for the remaining two periods and overtime in a Cardiac Cats style 3-2 win. The Panthers blue line has been led by Seth Jones who is playing at an incredibly high level. Jones is tied with teammate Matthew Tkachuk for 6th among all players with eight assists.

"I just try and do my part and be the best I can be out there, whether it's 5-on-5 or special teams."



Jones spoke to the media postgame. pic.twitter.com/pWmcOX9mHz — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 16, 2026

Luck Turns for Tkachuk(s)

Entering the Columbus game, left winger Brady Tkachuk had just a single point on the year through six games, an assist on Sam Reinhart's power play goal in the second period against the Sabres.

The power play got going in Buffalo with two goals and carried the momentum with the man advantage to Columbus in historic fashion, finishing with four goals on six opportunities.

Brady Tkachuk and his older brother Matthew turned the game into one that will surely live on in one of hockey's best family legacies.

"It's pretty special...now I have to start returning the favor for him."@KatieEngleson spoke with Brady Tkachuk about his brother assisting on every goal of his hat trick ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zlE4l5DaQu — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 14, 2026

Matthew had five assists against Columbus and has nine points in his last seven games overall. Not to be outdone by his brother, Brady decided that one hat trick this week simply wasn't enough.

Down 2-0 against the Canucks in the third period, Brady put the Panthers on the board with just under nine minutes left in regulation. The Panthers were still down 2-1 with just 13 seconds remaining and protecting an empty net when he struck again to tie the game.

CAN WE GET A VAMOS GATOS? pic.twitter.com/PgfFPrZWRU — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 16, 2026

Brady Tkachuk ended the game in dramatic fashion by accomplishing something only seen twice before in NHL history, a natural hat trick in back-to-back games.

In just their second home game of the season, the crowd of 18,900 would get perhaps their best moment since the raising of their second Stanley Cup banner to start the 2025 season.

someone tag this fan and have him send us this selfie 👀 pic.twitter.com/855w3KTh21 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 16, 2026

The Panthers will look to close out the week and their quick two-game home stand with a win against the Seattle Kracken, who had won three straight on the road before losing 4-3 in overtime at Tampa Bay. Puck drops from Sunrise at 6pm EST