This game is one that will live on forever in every Panthers fan's memories for all the right reasons. It had two triumphant returns from injury. It had fights. It had lots of goals and great goal-tending. It had another milestone accomplishment for this incredibly special team.

Let's look into the highlights of the Panthers 5-3 win that gave Florida Panthers teammates and fans alike a lot to be thankful for.

The Captain and The Rat Man Make Their Long Awaited Return

Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand made their return to Amerant Bank Arena Wednesday night. It was Aleksander Barkov's first game back on home ice since Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on June 17th, 2025, a game that secured their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Thursday night's vibes were just as electric when he skated on to the ice after being injured back on October 1st with a knee injury against the San Jose Sharks.

The crowd went wild for him during the player introductions and even more berserk when he scored the empty netter in the third period to make the game 5-2. Brad Marchand also returned to the home ice on Wednesday night and his presence and veteran leadership were well received as he assisted on three goals. It was nice to see them both in action like they never left.

Fight Night in Sunrise

There was plenty of physical action on the ice on Wednesday night. There was a clean hip check that Matthew Tkachuk laid on Tyler Kleven, although he got penalized for it. There was a few other rough and tussle monents throughout the game that created a few other roughing penalties. It was cinema. It was entertaining. It was everything a hockey fan could hope for.

Goals and Goal-tending Galore

Wednesday night's game featured five goals by the Florida Panthers. It included three even strength goals, one power play and one empty-netter. It was good to see the strength of the Florida Panthers multiple scoring units and the versatility to score both even strength and special teams. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves on 28 shots for Florida.

Another Milestone Game for the Panthers

Wednesday night was the first time in Florida Panthers franchise history in which the Finnish Fantastic Four (Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Nikko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen) all scored a goal in the game. In addition, it was the first time this season that Linus Ullmark allowed at least four goals. It also ended the Ottawa Senators nine game point streak. Perhaps the most impressive statistic of the night was that it was the first game of this season that Seth Jones, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, and Aleksander Barkov all play in the same game.

What's Next for the Panthers?

The next game for the Florida Panthers will be on Black Friday at 3 PM against the Washington Capitals on the road.