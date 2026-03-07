Matthew Tkachuk makes statement on, off ice
After a week that gave clarity to the Florida Panthers' playoff chances, and a trade deadline afternoon that gave clarity about the Panthers' goaltending plans, Matthew Tkachuk offered some clarity of his own:
Imagine if Florida had him healthy all season.
The Panthers did not, of course, as Tkachuk wasn't available until missing three months of the season due to offseason surgery. And since his return, he's been generally strong even as just about everything is crumbling around him.
That continued Saturday in a 3-1 Panther win in Detroit against the Red Wings, as Tkachuk had his first hat trick of the season -- his second multii-goal game in all. He capped it with an empty netter. Tkachuk now has 8 goals and 9 assists for 17 points in his 16 appearances.
Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe had the assists.
The Panthers were got a solid game from Sergei Bobrosky, the goaltender that Bill Zito chose not to deal before the deadline, even with much reported interest -- and has now indicated a desire to extend in a Florida sweater beyond this season. Bobrovsky had a .967 save percentage, well above his norm this season, the worst statistically of his career.
Zito vigorously defended Bobrovsky to the media Friday after the trade deadline passed, bristling as the notion of any decline -- and after Friday's win, Tkachuk did the same.
“I’ll tell you firsthand as a teammate. There’s no guy I’d rather play in front of… he’s the reason we have two Stanley Cup rings… he’s going to have a statue one day.”
Tkachuk played a role in those Cups as well; his trade from Calgary is generally acknowledged as the catalyst for the Panthers becoming a formidable playoff team, and his toughness through injuries has set a franchise tone. There likely won't be any playoffs this time around, with the Panthers' recent four-game losing streak damaging any chance. Still, Tkachuk has shown in this shortened season, and in the Olympics as the Team USA leader, that he is still a franchise centerpiece as it resets for another run.