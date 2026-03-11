New Panther Scores in Season Debut with Florida
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers were fairly quiet during last week’s NHL trade deadline, making only two moves.
The first move was trading Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick. The other deal also involved the Wild, this time reacquiring one-time former Panther Vinnie Hinostroza for future considerations.
On Tuesday, just four days after returning to Florida, Hinostroza immediately made an impact by scoring in his 2025-26 debut with the Panthers.
At the 9:48 mark of the first period, Hinostroza drove the net before redirecting Jesper Boqvist’s shot past Red Wings goaltender John Gibson to put the Panthers up 1-0.
“First game, get the jitters out of the way,” Hinostroza said postgame. “My linemates really helped me out there.
Playing a different system, there’s little stuff I have to still focus on [and] do better, but that was a fun first game. That was a big one.”
Hinostroza had a brief stint with the Panthers during the 2020-21 season, appearing in only nine games, and failing to register a point over that span. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks later that season.
With the Panthers trailing 2-1 in the third period, Hinostroza picked up a primary assist on Niko Mikkola’s tying goal, dishing a pass to the Finnish defenseman before Mikkola fired in his third goal of the season.
“Good for him, right?” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Hinostroza’s debut. [He] drove the net, made a nice play around the back of the net on MIkkola’s goal.”
Hinostroza’s return to Sunrise was a successful one. Not only did the 31-year-old have two-point night, the struggling Panthers rallied to defeat the Red Wings 4-3 after Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final 90 seconds of regulation to cap off the extremely late comeback effort.
After losing four of their first five games out of the Olympic break, the Panthers have caught a little steam, winning their last two games, both of them coming against the Red Wings,
The Panthers are 32-29-3 (67 points) on the season and sit 11 points back of the final wild card spot in the East with 18 games to play.