Panthers end October On A Hat Trick and Treat

The Florida Panthers finally found themselves back at Amerant Bank Arena after another long road trip. The Winnipeg Jets were just in Tampa October 29th and lost 6-4. The Panthers showed no mercy, with a 5-2 victory. They recorded another hat trick; their 5th of the season. Seth Jones remains an incredible asset. The power play remains a hot commodity.

Let's get into the three takeaways of the Halloween eve game that left the fans with a "rat" trick and a big treat in the form of a comfortable win.

Another Day; Another Hat Trick

If someone were to tell a diehard Panthers fan that they would record five hat tricks in 14 games, and the latest one was by Anton Lundell, who has never had one in his career, it would be received with considerable skepticism. But that's where we are. Lundell scored the opening goal of the second period and the last two goals of the third period, including an empty netter to ice the game.

Lundell has been highly valued by the Panthers organization, and kept out of trade talks for more renowned stars, and this is why: he's capable of elite play. His hat trick ties the franchise's record number of hat tricks for a season set back in 2020-2021, 2019-2020 and 1999-2000 for the second most in a single campaign. The only season with more was in 2021-2022. Bear in mind that we still have 70 games left of this season.

Oct 30, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) shoots the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Superhuman Seth Spooks Halloween Game With Stunning Record

Keith Yandle lost a spot in the record books, surpassed by Seth Jones for 18 points by a defenseman in a single month, as Jones continues to have an exceptional season. Seth Jones and Matthew Tkachuk became the ninth set of teammates in NHL history to each register at least 15 assists in a single October and just the third forward-defenseman combination. They join Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux and Paul Coffey. Since October 12th, Seth Jones, in 9 games played (1 goal, 16 assists for 17 points) trails only Connor McDavid in 8 games played (5 goals, 18 assists for 23 points) for the league lead in points over that span.

Power Play Perfection

Remember when the Panthers' power play was worrisome early in the season. Not anymore. The Panthers have shot up from worst in the league to 11th -- a respectable 23%. The Tkachuks continue to play a role in that.

A third straight win. Another hat trick. And suddenly, a Panthers team that seemed sunk by injuries is sitting in second place in the competitive Atlantic Division, just one point behind Boston.

Next: a visit from the Detroit Red Wings on November 2nd, as the Red Wings are embroiled in the Dylan Larkin controversy.