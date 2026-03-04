Panthers, on last gasp with deadline looming, hoping to repeat Columbus thriller
On Dec. 6, Sam Bennett scored 4:56 into overtime, lifting the Florida Panthers to a wild 7-6 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, snapping a 4-game losing skid for Florida.
That overtime thriller led to three straight Florida wins to improve the Panthers to 15-12-2.
With a rematch against Columbus on Thursday in Ohio, the Panthers (30-28-2), losers of three straight, will need some more of that early-season magic for any shot at a post-season berth.
"We have a style and an identity that we're having a hard time getting to, clearly," Panther coach Paul Maurice said after Tuesday's 5-1 loss at New Jersey. "There's a certain way that we move the puck into the offensive line. It's with an attitude that I think we've gotten away from."
The Panthers are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games, while the Blue Jackets are 8-1-1.
Columbus (31-21-8), on the cusp of claiming the last wild card spot in the East, comes into Thursday's matchup with 70 points, just three less than the Boston Bruins.
The Blue Jackets hope to take advantage of a reeling Panthers team, now third-to-last in the Eastern Conference, stuck at 63 points.
"There's no quitting in here, and we're going to keep fighting until the end," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "Obviously it's been tough."
With the trade deadline on Friday, there's been much speculation surrounding the Panthers, especially as sellers for some of their big-name players.
The Panthers will most likely either extend or trade goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 28 of 31 shots against New Jersey. His 22-19-1 record this season is far beneath his usual prowess.
The Panthers' lone offensive bright spot at New Jersey was a first-period goal from Anton Lundell, who scored his 200th career point for Florida.
Tuesday's one-goal effort against the Devils was a far cry from the seven the Panthers scored against the Blue Jackets back in December. Lundell also scored in that game, and Carter Verhaeghe contributed two goals. Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand each had a goal and three assists.
The Panthers will need more of that magic in order to stop a climbing Columbus team on Thursday.
One-goal wonders: The Panthers are 16-8 in games decided by one goal or less, despite recently losing to Buffalo and the Islanders by one goal.
Thursday's game: Florida Panthers (30-28-2) at Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8) at 7 p.m. at Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Local: WSFL 39. WPTV 5. Streaming: ESPN+
Head-to-Head: The Panthers hosted and defeated the Blue Jackets 7-6 in overtime in their only meeting this season. The teams play a quick third game in Florida on March 12.
Top performers: Panthers: Sam Bennett has 22 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games. Blue Jackets: Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.
3 key questions: Will the Panthers make any key trades before the game? Will Lundell continue to stay hot? Will the Panthers find another gear for the third period (they mustered very few shots on goal in the last 20 minutes on Tuesday)?