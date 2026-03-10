Reinhart, Panthers leader in points, has status change for Red Wings game
Florida Panthers star center Sam Reinhart will get a rare night off when the Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings in their three-game series rubber match tonight.
Coach Paul Maurice did not give a reason for the night off for Reinhart, but did say the 28-goal scorer would be back on the ice for Thursday's game against Columbus.
Reinhart has only missed six games in the past four years, most notably the two last post-season in the Eastern Conference playoffs against Carolina.
Maurice said last week, after the Panthers lost four straight games to diminish the Panthers' playoff hopes, that two-time champion Florida might rest some players, who've skated more games than any other NHL team in the past three years.
"We've been able to use any adversity we've faced to make us a better hockey team," and we know we're in one right now," Maurice said. "We know we have pieces that make us better and stronger that will eventually come back into the fold whether it's this year or at the start of next year."
Florida will also be without top scorer Brad Marchand, who is expected to miss the rest of the season. Seth Jones and Jonah Gadjovich, both recovering from upper-body injuries, will not play either. The hope is the two will return soon, but the Panthers may not rush them back in light of their bleak playoff hopes.
The Panthers (31-29-3) are 11 points back of Boston for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Detroit (36-21-7) needs a win tonight to stay ahead of Boston.
Reinhart had an assist during Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick in Florida’s 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Friday. For the season, Reinhart has 31 assists and 59 points to pace the Panthers.
For a player who prides himself on his defense, Reinhart's value on offense can't be overstated. This was evident in his explosion in the Panthers' clinching Stanley Cup victory last season.
Reinhart tallied four goals in the Panthers' Game 6 5-1 victory over Edmonton, becoming only the second player in history to score four times in a Cup-clinching game.
His first period goal was most memorable. Reinhart stole the puck and sped past defenseman Mattias Ekholm and, as Reinhart slid across the ice, he slapped the puck over Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.
The Panthers will miss Reinhart's electricity on Tuesday night against the Red Wings.