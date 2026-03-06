Status quo for Florida Panthers: no more trades (yet), but another loss
The Florida Panthers didn't sell off any more players Thursday night, while the team was in Columbus.
But the frustrating game did show why that's the pivot the season has taken.
This just hasn't been Florida's time, and finally, everyone appears to accepted it.
Florida lost its fourth straight, this one 4-2 to the Blue Jackets, falling behind 3-0 before getting within 3-2 on Sam Bennett's score with 14:44 remaining before the deal was sealed on an empty-netter. Notably, the Panthers goalie who was pulled was backup Daniil Tarasov, who was filling in for Sergei Bobrovsky -- the two-time Stanley Cup champion who hasn't been traded yet but still could be.
That may happen prior to Friday's 3pm deadline, so it was notable that neither he nor veteran center A.J. Greer dressed, as Greer has also been labeled by many as a trade candidate, in the final stage of his contract. Greer was instrumental as a fourth-line fixture in the 2024-25 title run, but he's a luxury now for a team that isn't going anywhere this season. So he may be moved, just as depth defenseman Jeff Petry was dealt to the Minnesota Wild earlier Thursday, for a seventh-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick if certain conditions are met.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who obviously knows the Panthers' predicament, and plans, was coy after the game -- to a point.
"I think they're calling that roster management," Maurice said. "He's a very sought after young man, and that'll sort itself out over the next 24 hours."
Less than that, actually.
There was some question two weeks ago, as the Panthers were about to return healthier than they've been all season following the Olympic break, whether a furious playoff push could make them buyers at the deadline, as they tried to squeak into the final wild card spot. That hope is gone after losses to the Sabres, Islanders, Devils and Blue Jackets. The Panthers look like they need an extended break, all of them, to recharge for next season -- with reinforcements, starting with the return of captain and two-way dynamo Sasha Barkov.
So we will see what GM Bill Zito does Friday, now that he's pulling back rather than pushing forward; he's made brilliant additions during the Cup runs. But that will need to wait for next March. This season, the NHL has marched on without the champion Panthers.