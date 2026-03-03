The Florida Panthers need to refill the tank in New Jersey
You can say, as the Florida Panthers play in New Jersey trying to stop an untimely losing streak at two, that they've been swamped by misfortune since winning their second Stanley Cup.
The barrage of injuries started with Sasha Barkov shredding his knee in training camp, and they haven't stopped, ravaging the roster from top to bottom. The schedule has been challenging throughout, with the Panthers playing the third-toughest in the league so far. And then there's just been the mental and emotional wear of being hunted by every other team -- after a third straight shortened summer because of the three straight grueling Finals runs.
So is there anything left in the tank?
We will see Tuesday against the Devils, as the Panthers keep falling further back in their chase for the final wild card spot, a spot that is separated from them by eight points and five other teams. New Jersey is actually not one of those teams, with three fewer points than the Panthers' 61, ahead of only the cross-town Rangers in the Eastern Conference. The game is one of only two that the Panthers will play prior to the trade deadline, a deadline that could see some favorites go, if Bill Zito chooses to pivot to next season.
And that might be smart -- while the Panthers have the potential to be a dangerous first round opponent for Carolina or Tampa Bay, teams they have handled in recent playoff runs, they might reap more benefit from a long, rested offseason.
The need for rest is best evidenced by the Panthers' struggles late in games, which is where they have tended to dominate in the past three seasons. They're no longer breaking teams' bodies and spirits when it matters; they're the ones being broken. That's from the forward group to the backline, where goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in particular has been sketchy late.
Bobrovsky, in particular, will be the topic of discussion over the next few days, as we will get a sense of whether the Panthers intend to extend him, or choose to trade him first. The sharks, and maybe even the Sharks, are circling.
Bobrovsky is a pedestrian 22-18-1 this season, with an elevated goals-against-average (3.13) and a depressed save percentage (.872). But certainly a team could bank on him being rejuvenated and recapturing his playoff magic.
We will find out later today if Bobrovsky is starting in New Jersey, or whether Daniil Tarasov gets the nod. Either way, there's plenty of stake for the Panthers, for present and future, tonight.