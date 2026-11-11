What Went Right For The Panthers Against the Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers took on the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night and had another dominating performance. They got back on the winning side of things after a concerning start to the road trip. It's time to look into what went well for the Panthers that earned them a 4-1 victory.

Markstrom Mania

To say that Jacob Markstrom redeemed himself from his performance in Boston is an understatement. He helped his team get the win in Columbus to secure another road victory. He made 36 out of 37 saves during the contest and he made some truly stellar saves. This is the performance that he needs to continue having night in and night out, as the Panthers' primary goaltender. There wil be nights that Florida gives up some opportunities; a solid goaltender gets a team through that.

Remarkable Reinhart

Sam Reinhart scored an empty netter at the end of the game to solidify the road win. In addition, he moved himself into second place for most goals scored in a Florida Panthers uniform with 199. This leaves only Aleksander Barkov ahead of him in first place with 268 career goals.

Persistent Power Play

The Florida Panthers Power Play unit continued to impress on Tuesday night. Bennett was the one who scored the goal, assisted by Anton Lundell and Seth Jones. This made their 20th power play goal of the season. An impressive stat to come out of that accomplishment is that the Florida Panthers have the most Power Play goals in the entire Eastern Conference.

Benny's Buddies Strikes Again

Sam Bennett scored two goals Tuesday night. His total number of goals on the season is up to seven. His total donation amount to the Humane Society for this season is up to seven pets saved. Which, in the long run, is the real victory.

Ekblad Excellence

Aaron Ekblad showed up and showed out Tuesday night. He assisted on three out of the four goals scored. It's nice to see the Panthers' most tenured defenseman getting involved in the offense, after that's been a slower pace this season.

What's Next?

Up next, the Florida Panthers will be back on Thursday night, November 12, to face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM. This will be the only game on home ice before they go back on the road for two games against the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars. The Panthers are seeking their first win inside the Atlantic Division.