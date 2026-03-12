With roster thinning, Panthers make call up from Charlotte for tonight's game
In a debut that's been several years in the making, the Florida Panthers expect defenseman Mike Benning, who they recalled today from the Charlotte Checkers, to finally take the ice at home against Columbus.
Mike Benning is the son of Brian Benning, who was on the Panthers inaugural roster in 1993-94. Mike served as a Black Ace on the Panthers' first trip to the Stanley Cup against Las Vegas three years ago. He never played in that series, and was sent back to Charlotte that fall, where he's remained. Until tonight.
With defenseman Uvis Balinkis doubtful to play due to an undisclosed injury, Benning is expected to play alongside Niko Mikkola, who scored two goals in his last three games.
The injuries and wear and tear to the Panthers have created opportunities for players like Benning, who's paid his dues in the AHL.
Benning, 24, has skated in all 56 games for Charlotte this season, scoring eight goals and adding 23 assists. He leads the Checkers in assists, and his 31 points ranks fifth on the team.
The Panthers selected Benning with the 95th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Before joining the Checkers, Benning spent three seasons at the University of Denver, winning a national championship with the Pioneers in 2021-22.
Coach Paul Maurice, coming off two straight wins against Detroit, is hopeful that Benning can help the team to "honor the Florida Panther game."
"We've got one job, and it's not to figure out where you finish in the standings, it's to handle your day," Maurice said. "The best that we can do is come out and have respect for the game and have respect for each other, and hope for a miracle, I guess. But with the guys out that's going to be a challenge, and we understand that."
Carter Verhaeghe, Tuesday night's late-scoring hero, missed Wednesday's practice due to tightness and stiffness and will also most likely not play Thursday. Defenseman Seth Jones (collarbone) is still at least a week away from returning, although the Panthers may decide to be careful with him and not rush him back. Brad Marchand (lower body) is expected to miss the rest of the season, although he is seeing doctors this week for further evaluation. And of course, Alexsander Barkov (knee) has missed the entire season. Although Barkov is skating, there is no timetable for his return to game action.
Which is why callups like Benning and surging players like Mikkola and newcomer Vinnie Hinostroza have become so important down the final stretch of the season. Mikkola and Hinostroza, playing together for the first time Tuesday, accounted for a good chunk of the scoring along with Verhaeghe.
"Those guys had never played together before, but they were good," Maurice said. "They worked hard, they respected the game, and they didn't try to overdue things."
Sage advice for Benning tonight.
Tonight's game: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m., at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise.
TV: Local: WSFL 39, WHDT 9. Streaming: ESPN+
This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Florida: Panthers 7, Blue Jackets 6 OT (Dec. 2); At Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2 (March 5).
All-time regular season: Florida leads 28-17-10
Up next for Panthers: Sunday at Seattle Kracken, 8 p.m.