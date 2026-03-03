Panthers Welcome Stanley Cup Champion Back to Lineup

Here’s what I saw during first rushes this morning. Tkachuk likely in Boqvist’s spot.



Luostarinen - Lundell - Reinhart

Verhaeghe - Rodrigues - Marchand

Samoskevich - Bennett - Boqvist

Vilmanis - Nosek - Greer



Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Balinskis

Bjornfot - Kulikov