When the Panthers might shut players down
At some point, you need to accept reality.
The Florida Panthers did that during a four-game losing streak that sunk the team deep in the standings. Now, even after a good road win against the Detroit Red Wings -- led by Matthew Tkachuk's first hat trick of the season and one of Sergei's Bobrovsky's better efforts -- the Panthers remain 10 points out of the last wild card spot in the East with too little time to play.
So, as much as the Panthers have a highly competitive group with many players who aren't satisfied sitting regardless of circumstance, expect them to start staggering "rest" for key guys soon, as they pivot toward next season. This is done with the wear and tear of the last few years in mind, as the Panthers played 68 playoff games in the 2023 through 2025 postseasons.
As general manager Bill Zito said Friday after the trade deadline passed without him purging the roster as some projected, "I'm so proud of our guys, it's been such an extraordinary run, not just with numbers of games but hard games. We play a hard style of hockey."
They don't know how to play any other way, even when they're undermanned, but the stakes are much smaller this last fifth of the season, so there's no point to be pushing many out there, especially those are dealing with any kind of ailment that could require offseason attention.
Brad Marchand is nearly 38, and has had to carry more than expected this season, which may have impacted him negatively in the Olympics; he is among those who benefit from a rest. Matthew Tkachuk finished last season, and started this season recovering from surgery, and went through the grind of winning gold in Paris. Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad are 29 and 30, respectively.
Then there are the cases of Sasha Barkov and Seth Jones.
Barkov, the Panthers' captain and most important player, has been racing to get back since his training camp knee surgery, and Zito said the plan was always for him to return for the playoffs. But that's if the Panthers made them. Now they almost certainly won't. Does it make sense for him to test the knee in a few games before the season ends, if he's cleared to play? Or it is better not to take any risk.
Jones, a skilled and ice-time-eating defenseman, broke his collarbone in the Winter Classic, which took him out of the Panthers and Olympic lineups.
While Zito said he could "foresee him playing for us relatively soon," that may be a decision reconsidered, once playoff elimination officially occurs.