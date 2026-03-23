AJ Greer suspension takes another Panthers forward out

The Florida Panthers have lost many players to injury this season.

Now they have lost one for a week because the league ruled he did too much that could have injured another.

A.J. Greer, who was kept through the deadline by Florida and may be re-signed after the season, will miss the next three games after boarding Connor Zary of the Calgary Flames. It was initially called a major penalty for interference, as part of 17 minutes in penalties.

Greer used his left hand to shove Zary toward the boards from behind, while quite a bit away. Zary had to leave the game and did not return.

A.J. Greer gets a three gamer for boarding Connor Zary.

pic.twitter.com/zI0YukTXeC — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2026

The suspension came via phone hearing, and have been as long as five games.

It comes after Greer had scored a goal in each of his past two games, at Edmonton and earlier in that game against Calgary. The Panthers beat the Oilers and lost to the Flames, as they are essentially playing out the string of a lost season. Florida is already without forwards Sam Reinhart, Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand, among others -- and now defenseman Niko Mikkola has injured his knee and is awaiting evaluation back in Florida.

Greer has been one of the more durable Panthers this season, playing 68 games. He has 13 goals and 11 assists, and is one of only two plus players on the team, at +5. He will miss the home games against the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild, and the visit to the New York Islanders -- all games in which the opponent has something at stake in the playoff chase.

Zary has been listed as day-to-day as a result of the confrontation, and the resulting injury.