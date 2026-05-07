Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, seeing game action for the first time since missing the entire 2025-26 NHL season with a knee injury, scored Finland's only shootout goal in the Finns' 5-4 loss to Switzerland in a preparation game leading up to the World Championships next week.

Looking like the playoff monster who recorded 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in the 2024-25 post-season that ended with the Panthers' second Stanley Cup victory, Barkov attempted his usual backhander to beat Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni.

Despite Panthers teammate Anton Lundell notching three assists, Finland fell in the friendly on Thursday when Tyler Moy and Theo Rochette each scored in the shootout for the Swiss at the Angelholm Catena Arena in Sweden.

The World Cup Championships will run from May 15-31 in Switzerland.

The Finns were able to count on nine players from North America, including captain Barkov, who played top line center and teamed up with Lundell on the Power Play 1 line.

After two Stanley Cup-winning seasons, Florida missed the playoffs this year after dropping nearly 500 man games lost to injury. Barkov tore his right ACL and MCL during training camp, requiring surgery in late September 2025.

He began skating on his own in January 2026 and began practicing with the team in a non-contact jersey in early March. He vowed to return by the playoffs at the latest, but it was clear the Panthers weren't going there -- a result not only of his injury but also of injuries to Seth Jones, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand and many other key contributors from the most recent Stanley Cup run. As coach Paul Maurice said, "the most dangerous job in the world was playing for the Florida Panthers".

Barkov most likely could have played for Florida at the conclusion of the regular season, but it made no sense to rush him back with the Panthers out of playoff contention.

"I've been working really hard to get in shape," Barkov said before departing for the Worlds. "Any chance I get to represent Finland is a big honor, but in the summer you think about the NHL and making the playoffs. Unfortunately, I got injured, but now, because of all the work that doctors and everyone did for me this whole year, it's possible for me to join Team Finland for the World Championships and play there. So I'm really thankful for that."