Close — but not tonight.

That was the word Tuesday morning from Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on the much-anticipated return of injured stars Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand.

In his media session after morning skate, Maurice said the two veteran forwards would be evaluated by doctors on Thursday.

“Then we’ll make an assessment from there. They’re both getting close, though,” Maurice said.

There were optimistic reports that Barkov and Marchand might return to action Tuesday night when the Panthers begin a three-game homestand against Edmonton.

That would have been a welcome development for the Panthers in dealing with the high-octane Oilers, who lead the NHL with 35 points (16-3-3) through 22 games.

Depending on the results of Thursday’s medical assessment, the next comeback opportunities would be Saturday against Buffalo or Nov. 25 against Ottawa.

Notable for the Panthers, they are on the verge of the return of two of their most vital players, who have been out with leg injuries since early October. The team has compensated for their absence well enough to remain among the leaders in the tightly bunched Atlantic Division.

The Panthers (12-7-3) begin play Tuesday positioned in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their 27 points are one behind Atlantic Division leader Tampa Bay, although the Lightning hse two games in hand on the Panthers.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (13) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skate into the corner looking for the puck during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tough test against hot Oilers

Nonetheless, remarkable considering the Panthers are 1-4-0 within the division. They will have an opportunity to work on turning that around with games against all seven Atlantic Division opponents coming up in the next three weeks.

The hope is they will have Barkov and Marchand in the lineup for most of those games. Both players have been progressing on a timeline of six to eight weeks for recovery.

While the Panthers have weathered the storm of injuries in addition to playing 15 of their first 22 games on the road, their objective of making a run at another Stanley Cup depends on Barkov and Marchand staying healthy and playing as expected.

Neither have been able to do that over the past two seasons. The Panthers have only gotten one and a half games out of Barkov since defeating the Oilers in the 2025 Cup Final.

“We’re no stranger to guys going down the last few years, and guys have done a great job of stepping up,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said recently.

Credit offseason moves by Panthers general manager Bill Zito, operating with minimal salary cap space, for bringing in some veteran players who have helped make that possible.

Most important was acquiring forward Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa without giving up an established player, just draft picks. Brady is tied for second on the team with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) behind Matthew Tkachuk’s 30 points (5, 25).

A lower profile acquisition of veteran center Lars Eller has provided significant production for $850,000. Eller has played all over the lineup while contributing 10 points (3, 7).

Nov 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Florida Panthers goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a glove save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Panthers’ goalie tandem working well

The decision to move on from two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and trading for veteran Jacob Markstrom has worked out in the Panthers’ favor so far.

Markstrom, who will be in goal against Edmonton, has a 6-3-1 record with a 2.41 goals-against average. His .906 save percentage is tied for 11th among goalies with at least 10 appearances.

When Markstrom missed two weeks with an injury, backup goalie Akira Schmid proved to be a reliable replacement. Zito dealt a third-round draft pick to Vegas for Schmid, who is 6-3-2 with a 2.98 GGA and .885 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Bobrovsky has struggled mightily since signing for three years and $21 million with Toronto: 3-8-2, 3.87, .881.

Maurice will have plenty of line options

There is no move Zito could make to provide the impact of getting Barkov and Marchand back in the lineup. They will open a smorgasbord of options for Maurice for possible line combinations.

The season began with Barkov centering for Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart.

In recent weeks, the Tkachuk brothers have thrived playing together with Sam Bennett and more recently Anton Lundell at center.

The absence of Barkov and Marchand has given Maurice an opportunity to experiment with a number of line combinations.

Maurice offered some insight into his thought process Tuesday.

“When you get injuries, you try to learn as much as you can about what will work and what won’t work, because one of these days, these guys [Barkov and Marchand] are coming back. And when that happens ... I don’t know the answer to how long I’ll wait before I just say, look, we’re going back to what we started with.”