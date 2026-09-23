Boko Imama offers more than fighting in bid to stick with Florida Panthers

Boko Imama understood the assignment, and he wasted no time getting down to business.

Just 2 ½ minutes into the Florida Panthers’ preseason game at Carolina on Tuesday — in his first shift for the Panthers — Imama took on Hurricanes bruiser Bryce Montgomery in a heavyweight bout at center ice.

The 220-pounders spun around and around until Imama landed a right-left combination that put Montgomery down. Voting on HockeyFights.com gave Imama a resounding decision with 92 percent.

Considering Imama is vying for one of the last openings on the Panthers roster to open the regular season, it was one of the few impactful moments in a forgettable 3-2 shootout loss.

Asked about what was achieved, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “Just some reps, touching some pucks. That's all. Boko Imama dropping the gloves on his first shift.”

Physical style defines Boko Imama's career

Being adept in an enforcer role has kept Imama knocking around pro hockey since he was drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round in 2015, most of it (400 games) in the American Hockey League.

He has appeared in 33 NHL games with three teams, the longest stint lasting 16 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024-25.

The Panthers signed him July 1 to a two-way contract. Although expect to begin the season with the AHL Charlotte Checkers, Imama has the rest of this week to make his case for the opening at left wing on the fourth line or one of the reserve spots on the 23-man roster.

Note that Imama would not be waiver-exempt in being moved between Florida and Charlotte.

So, he is getting a serious look, albeit a brief one, in the shortened preseason. Maurice indicated they are assessing more than his fighting ability.

“He’s a powerful skater and a heavy forechecker, and that is what we look for on that line to kind of look for to define our style of play,” Maurice said. “He can get in and get on the body. He’s got some really good speed, and certainly not afraid to get in the corners.”

In Tuesday’s game, Imama had 11:47 of ice time on 14 shifts. In addition to the fight, he registered three hits, and had one giveaway and a missed shot.

Maurice said, “He ran his routes and did what we needed him to do, and, you know, everybody's got to show what they're good at. He's pretty good at it.”

“I’m just taking it day by day and making sure I’m getting the most out of every day.”



Imama on his approach to Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/eOE81pTVCD — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 23, 2026

Imama lauded as valuable teammate

Physicality in the corners is a hallmark of forwards Maurice covets, especially in the bottom six.

That Imama is also pretty good with his fists has always been regarded as an asset.

According to HockeyFights.com, Imama has had 118 fights in his career, spanning major junior, AHL, and NHL. In his 33 NHL regular-season games, he has registered two goals and five fights—plus two more in preseason games, including Tuesday.

At first glance, Imama might be pigeonholed as a character out of Slap Shot. But the Montreal native and his game have received considerable respect over the years.

Imama was an alternate captain of the Arizona Coyotes’ AHL affiliate from 2021-23. More recently he was lauded for his mentorship with younger players on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before he was called up to Pittsburgh in 2024-25.

That year he was the Penguins’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which honors perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

That might seem contrary for a player best known for fisticuffs.

“A lot of guys that I fought in the years, were friends or teammates in previous years, and that’s just how the game goes at the end of the day,” Imama told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after he was nominated. “It’s the business. We understand it, and we just have a lot of respect for the guys that are willing to do this type of job.”

Mar 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Bokondji Imama (14) reacts after being named first star of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imama has been target of racism during career

Along with his struggle to stick at the highest level of pro hockey, the son of immigrants to Canada from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has had to contend with racism during his career, including two highly publicized incidents in the AHL.

In 2022, he was the target of a racist gesture by San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik during a game. Hrabik was suspended 30 games, the second-longest ban in league history.

Imama has also been at the center of controversy of his own making. Notably for a hit he delivered in 2025 on then-Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway.

Coincidentally, Imama is vying for the other wing on the Panthers’ fourth line that has Hathaway on the right.

Few spots open on Panthers' roster

The frontrunner for that opening would seem to be Cole Reinhardt, who showed scoring touch at the end of last season and with two goals in the first preseason game against Carolina.

Others under consideration include Cole Schwindt, Sandis Vilmanis and John Beecher.

Imama is a different option if Maurice prefers to add another physical force.

Particularly one willing to drop the gloves when push comes to shove.

“I knew that’s the edge I had, and yeah, I’ve been finding success this way,” Imama said in the 2025 interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “So [I] just kind of stick to that game plan, and that's what I'm doing.”

Sep 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brady Tkachuk (8) comes off the ice after warmups before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Tkachuk will be ready for opener

The absence of Brady Tkachuk in the third period Tuesday provided a scare for Panthers fans.

After the game, Maurice said the star forward wasn’t injured. He was held out because something “just tightened up on him.”

On Wednesday, Maurice reiterated there was no concern about Tkachuk’s availability for the regular-season opener Sept. 29 at Carolina.

The Panthers will be playing mostly young players in final two preseason games after using the regulars in the first two.

Tkachuk, acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa, had a goal and assist in the first period Tuesday. In his first two games with Florida, he has three goals and five points while recording nine shots on goal. He also fought in the preseason opener in retaliation for a dangerous hit on Panthers captain Sasha Barkov.