Brady Tkachuk Breaks Through Against Columbus

“Those two are lunatics,” “I don’t know what to tell you. They’re great kids off the ice, but on the ice, you know, they’re funny. I love the personality. I think it’s great.” Keith Tkachuk on Matthew and Brady

The people got what the wanted in a big way Tuesday as the long awaited offensive breakthrough of Brady Tkachuk finally took place in a 7-3 Panthers win.

Entering the game against the Blue Jackets, the younger Tkachuk brother did not have a single point. He would finish a night to remember with three goals and an assist.

Paul Maurice has needed to shuffle multiple lines due to injuries to Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand. In the Panthers home opener, Maurice finally rolled out the highly anticipated line of the Tkachuk brothers centered by Sam Bennett.

Brotherly Love

The hat trick for Brady was a natural with all three goals in the second period. Matthew had the primary assist on the first two and the second assist on the third. Two of the goals came on the power play.

Brady Tkachuk hatty means 🎩:



Three goals in about eight minutes ✔️

Three consecutive goals ✔️

Three Matthew Tkachuk assists ✔️



📺: Frozen Frenzy Whiparound coverage on ESPN 2, @ESPNPlus, & Disney+ pic.twitter.com/d1R49M4lA4 — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2026

Florida led Columbus 4-1 after the second period, the four goals already being a season high.

"That was a fun period to be a part of" Matthew Tkachuk intermission interview

Power Play Finding a way

The much maligned power play for the Panthers has enjoyed a resurgence in the last two games, beginning with two goals on four chances in their 5-3 loss against Buffalo Monday. Sam Reinhart finally got it going with both man advantage goals, his first two of the season. Prior to that game the power play unit had only converted on one of their first 28 opportunities. Reinhart would add another two goals and assist in this one. The Panthers power play would finish with four goals in six tries.

Matthew Tkachuk assisted on one power play goal in Buffalo and continued to share the wealth against Columbus with a ridiculous five helpers. The Blue Jackets did themselves no favors with 25 penalty minutes on seven infractions, including a five minute major and game misconduct on Mathieu Olivier for slashing Uvis Balinskis.

Matthieu Olivier has been assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Uvis Balinskis between the legs 😬 pic.twitter.com/one1DulDbs — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 13, 2026

Rough Night for Cam Talbot

After the Panthers scored six consecutive goals between the second and third periods, Columbus head coach Rick Bowness mercifully pulled his starting goaltender Cam Talbot in lieu of Jet Greaves. Talbot would finish with 17 saves on 23 shots, a .729 SV%.

Big Games for Verhaeghe and Jones

Carter Verhaeghe entered the game against Columbus with just one goal and had not scored since the second game of the season in San Jose. He got back on the board with two goals, including one on the power play. Seth Jones continued his strong start to the season with four assists, the four points tying his career high.

Panther goalie Akira Schmid would earn his first win as a Panther and was solid most of the game but allowed two quick goals late in the third period. Schmid finished with 23 saves on 26 shots faced. The Panthers finally head home for more than one game as they start a quick two game stand against Vancouver and Seattle beginning Thursday.