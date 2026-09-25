Of the players vying for very few remaining roster spots open with the Florida Panthers, forward Cole Reinhardt has stood out as the quickest study in the shortened NHL preseason.

That was exemplified when he scored what turned out to be the winning goal in Thursday’s 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay.

Within six seconds after the Lightning tied the score in the third period, Reinhardt stole the puck from veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a short breakaway.

It was the third goal in three preseason games for the 26-year-old whom the Panthers picked up on waivers in March.

“There’s just not a lot of runway,” Panthers coach Maurice said this week about the competition for roster spots, given only two weeks of training and four preseason games.

3rd goal of the preseason for Reinhardt.



Scoring machine ever since he joined the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/JgATZGOtky — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) September 25, 2026

Reinhardt making most of short preseason

Reinhardt took right off with two goals in the preseason opener against Carolina as well as the eye-opening play at Tampa Bay. He also had a primary assist Thursday on a goal by Kai Schwindt.

“He's just got a fantastic release, and I think his game is quieted ... he doesn't feel the pressure possibly because he’s had some offensive success to try to create when it’s not there,” Maurice said in his postgame comments.

Others competing to stock at forward include Cole Schwindt, who has six goals in 78 NHL games, Latvian prospect Sandis Vilmanis and veteran enforcer Boko Imama.

Imama scored the first goal Thursday off a deflection in front of the net, and Vilmanis added an empty-net goal.

Vilmanis will apparently get first crack at filling in on the third line while Brad Marchand rehabs from surgery. It is difficult to imagine Reinhardt not on the 23-man roster when the Panthers open the season at Carolina on Sept. 29.

"Just trying to earn my minutes, earn the right to be here, and prove that I deserve to be here."



Reinhardt on his focus for the preseason ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ix4tbb4Ody — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 21, 2026

Panthers stress defense with fourth-line forwards

Maurice offered insight into how he is assessing these roster battles: “When you look at the roles these players are competing for, there’s a heavy emphasis on defense, there’s a certain emphasis on physicality. ... and that’s what we have open on the Florida Panthers.”

Reinhardt has shown reliability on defense and tenacity on the forecheck — suitable for the fourth line — in addition to scoring ability.

In 15 games with the Panthers at the end of last season, he averaged 13.55 hits per 60 minutes. According to the Panthers’ site, that was the best on the team among those who appeared in at least 15 games.

In addition to scoring twice in the preseason opener against Carolina, he registered a team-high seven hits.

Reinhardt, a sixth-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2020, has 10 goals in 77 career games. Six of those came after the Panthers picked him off waivers from Las Vegas.

“He’s been very intelligent about when he’s tried to do something with the puck and when it’s time to cut it off, so that’s some growth there for him,” Maurice said.

Panthers prospects impress against Lightning regulars

The Panthers’ third preseason game was the most intriguing to watch in that it provided a showcase for some notable young players in the Panthers system who will open the season with the NHL Charlotte Checkers.

“Well, it was the first time to get a look at a whole bunch of guys in a game wearing our sweaters,” Maurice said, “and I thought we were pretty good on the routes that we’re supposed to run. And the style of how we moved the puck wasn’t too bad at all.”

The young group was clearly inspired to compete against most of the Lightning regulars, including Vasilevskiy, who allowed four goals. The result was of no significance, though, similar to when Hurricanes prospects outplayed Panthers veterans on Tuesday at Carolina.

Established players are merely trying to find their legs and get to opening night healthy.

It was enlightening for Maurice and his staff to assess the depth of the organization and those on the fringe of the roster. That process will continue in the preseason finale Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Lightning in Sunrise.

Young goalies stand out in first test

Among those who distinguished themselves Thursday was 21-year-old Hunter St. Martin, the Panthers’ sixth-round draft pick in 2024. St. Martin scored on a rush to the net off a backhand, cross-ice pass from veteran defenseman Alexander Petrovic.

Petrovic, who played for Edmonton and Dallas in recent years, is trying to make it back to South Florida, where he began his career in 2012-13.



Kai Schwindt, younger brother of Cole Schwindt, had a goal and an assist in his Panthers debut. It was the first time the Schwindt brothers have played together in their professional careers.





Maurice said he was impressed by the two young goalies, Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk.

Black, who is 6 feet 8, played the first two periods and stopped 14 of 16 shots, including holding off a 5-on-3 power play for nearly two minutes. Gerasimyuk, from St. Petersburg, Russia, had 11 saves on 12 shots.

“Happy with the young goaltender,” Maurice said of Black, 25, who is projected as the starter with Charlotte.

“He’s in his third year now, and he’s starting to make those positive signs. That’s not an easy team, especially the 5-on-3. I think they had seven shots [on the power play]. It’s tough to handle that, but I like his poise in the net. It’s pretty good.”