The suspense about Sasha Barkov’s leg injury will apparently continue until Saturday for everyone outside the team.

While the Panthers captain was scheduled for a MRI on Friday, the team had the day off and there was no media availability planned until they practice Saturday in California in preparation for Sunday’s game at Anaheim.

Meanwhile, speculation was percolating about what the Panthers might do if Barkov is out for months, or the entire season as he was in 2025-26. The three-time Selke Award winner exited with an injury in the second period of the Panthers' 4-3 overtime loss Thursday night at San Jose.

The big name that immediately surfaced was disgruntled Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin, who has been seeking a trade since the end of last season.

Keep in mind, the Panthers are in a bind with the salary cap. They currently have no space. Nada.

That is an impediment. To Bill Zito, the Panthers’ industrious GM and president of hockey operations, the limits of the cap are merely a challenge.

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates up ice against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larkin’s salary could fit if Barkov done for season

The most viable path for Larkin to the Panthers would be if the worst fears about Barkov’s injury are realized and he were to have season-ending surgery.

Barkov went down awkwardly after his left leg buckled while battling for the puck in the corner with Sharks Darnell Nurse and Zack Ostapchuk.

The Florida Panthers could've easily mailed it in after losing Barkov to an injury and being down 3-0 at one point in the second period.



"You'll take the point and run." - Matthew Tkachuk #FLAPanthers pic.twitter.com/Oo15EUQkHW — Armando Velez (@Mandoman12) October 2, 2026

If the Panthers elect to place Barkov on season-ending long term injured reserve, they would gain full cap relief on his $10 million salary. That would accommodate the addition of Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit.

Hope remains that Barkov’s injury is unlike last year when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right leg.

This injury is to his left leg, and it was unclear if it involved the knee. Or whether it was the ankle or a muscle strain.

Coach Paul Maurice offered no specifics after the game other than more would be known by Friday.

Unless the team makes an announcement or the news leaks, suspense will continue a while longer for fans in South Florida.

In the best-case scenario of Barkov missing a few weeks, the Panthers could fill in by bringing up someone from the AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers, such as forward Cole Reinhardt or center John Beecher.

To facilitate that, they could free up about $3.9 million in cap space by placing Brad Marchand on long-term IR (not season-ending).

Marchand may return before end of month

Marchand is working his way back from offseason surgery, and Maurice said this week the veteran forward could return before the end of October.

On long-term IR, he would be required to miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days. That would be figured retroactive to the season opener and would get Marchand back with about three games left in the month.

After Barkov went out Thursday, Maurice moved veteran center Lars Eller from the fourth line to the top line with Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk. He also leaned heavily on centers Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell for nearly 21 minutes apiece.

Maurice indicated after the game that Eller, in his 18th season, could be a solution, at least in the short term.

“Well, he's smart and he’s got hands, and he’s played in big games and he’s won. So we have a lot of respect for what he can do,” Maurice said. “And that’s the depth that we knew at some point we were going to need this year. I like that.”

Eller has played in 116 playoff games and won the Cup with Washington in 2018. He has 440 points (193 goals) in1,186 games. He has played in 116 Stanley Cup playoff games and won the Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.

“I haven't given it enough thought. We’ll piece it together tomorrow, but I’m not afraid of putting him right there and leaving him there,” Maurice said.

Apr 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) looks on during the game between the Stars and the Wild at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarasenko possible for Panthers reunion

Obviously, there are no spare Barkovs sitting around. A veteran forward who remains unsigned, though, is Vladimir Tarasenko, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024. Tarasenko is not a center, but there were reports during the preseason that he and the Panthers were actively “eyeing each other” for a potential reunion.

Tarasenko had 23 goals and 47 points in a middle-six role with the Minnesota Wild last season.

Aside from Larkin, who is actively working to engineer his departure from Detroit, trade possibilities for established centers are virtually nonexistent due to contract commitments of appealing targets — players like Evgeni Malkin (Penguins), Boone Jenner (Capitals) and Alex Wennberg (Sharks) — and the Panthers salary cap constraints and reluctance to part with young talent such as Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen in trades.