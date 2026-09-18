Florida Panthers Begin Training Camp With Renewed Energy
Very few teams in sports are able to maintain a championship level of play for multiple seasons. Dynasties are rare and most views from the mountain top are short lived. After three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Finals and back-to-back championships, the Panthers missed the playoffs lasfor the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Perhaps the respite from playing an average of 104 combined regular season and playoff games over the three seasons prior was exactly what the Panthers needed.
The energy from the Florida Panthers as they entered training camp Thursday was upbeat, no doubt infused by the return of captain Aleksander Barkov who missed all of last season. An extended offseason now segues into a shortened training camp and just four preseason games before the Panthers open at Carolina on September 29th.
Training camp opened Thursday and offered an early glimpse into what the Panthers top forward lines might look like when the games count.
Brady Tkachuk was the marquee addition to the Panthers during the offseason, a bruising power forward that can keep the puck or simply cause havoc in front of the net. Placing him with the possession and passing of Barkov, along with a sniper in Sam Reinhart gives the Panthers first line a dangerous mix for opponents.
Paul Maurice offered an insight into why he did not put the Tkachuk brothers on the same line in the interest of public safety.
All joking aside, the ability for Maurice to have two dynamic top forward lines with complimentary skill sets gives him a lot of options on any given night. With a second line of Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, and Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers have little drop off and a lot of familiarity.
The combination of Verhaeghe, Bennett, and Matthew Tkachuk has shared the ice a ton over the last three seasons, while the third line for Florida could be a group to watch as Brad Marchand will miss some time to start the season.
The inury to Marchand could open an opportunity early in the season for 22-year old Sandis Vilmanis to impress. Vilmanis appeared in 19 games as a rookie last season, and showed promised with limited opportunities. Being grouped with solid veterans Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen would put the young winger in a position to develop and gain experience with more ice time.
Vibes are rightfully immaculate in Sunrise for the Panthers as the season approaches. A championship core has strengthened with the addition of Brady Tkachuk, and the team as a whole seems physically and mentally prepared for the season to start.
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David Eversole has covered local sports in South Florida for over a decade, starting with his independent site the Miami Sports Wave (MSW). He joined Five Reasons Sports in the early days with a YouTube show based on MSW called the Miami Sports Break, and has contributed as a producer, host, and guest on multiple Five Reasons outlets. David has produced hundreds of shows for the network - including PrizePicks daily fantasy content and shows covering the Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers, and Miami Hurricanes. In 2026, David returned to his writing roots to cover the Florida Panthers for Sports Illustrated online. David is a lifelong Floridian and currently lives with his family in Delray Beach.